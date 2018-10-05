Town & Country magazine apologized to Monica Lewinsky on Thursday, over uninviting her to an event after former president Bill Clinton decided to attend.

"We apologize to Ms. Lewinsky and regret the way the situation was handled," the magazine tweeted Thursday morning.

Lewinsky stirred up a furor on Wednesday when she tweeted about how she had been uninvited from an event on "social change" after Clinton RSVP'd. She didn't name the magazine in her tweets, but she did note that she had been offered an article.

But HuffPost outed Town & Country in a report, saying the magazine pulled Lewinsky's invite to its annual philanthropy summit.

