Blue Star Line never let go.

The Titanic II is set to make its two-week maiden voyage in 2022, and construction of the replica recently resumed after a financial dispute held up the $500 million project for several years.

The ship, which will feature the same cabin layout as the original, will sail from Dubai to Southampton, England and then on to New York, tracing the North Atlantic route of its doomed namesake, which sunk on April 12, 1912, less than three hours after sideswiping an iceberg.

The new ship will carry almost exactly the same number of passengers (2,400) and crew (900) as the original, but more importantly, it will boast modern navigation and safety technology – including plenty of lifeboats.

Photos from National Geographic's 'Titanic: The Untold Story' exhibit
All eight musicians hired to play on the Titanic died in the tragedy. Violinist Wallace Hartley was the band leader. As the ship was sinking, rather than retiring to their rooms or trying to find lifeboats, they started to play in the first-class lounge. Over their uniforms, they strapped on their lifebelts and continued to play, even when it was becoming difficult to stand. When Wallace Hartley's body was recovered days later, this leather valise was still strapped to him holding his sheet music. The item is on display at National Geographic's exhibit 'Titanic: The Untold Story.'
James Cameron's design for Rose and Cal's Suite was designed after the most ornately decorated suite, which was booked by Isador and Ida Straus onboard the Titanic. The Straus's paid $4,350 for the suite, or the equivalent of $75,000 today. National Geographic's exhibit 'Titanic: The Untold Story' features the movie sets, props and costumes from the 1997 blockbuster movie 'Titanic.'
The only known complete set of Titanic boarding documents belonged to Miss Hilda Maria Hellstrom of Sweden. She survived on one of the last lifeboats, most likely Collapsible C. The document is on display at National Geographic's 'Titanic: The Untold Story' exhibit.
Bow railing of R.M.S. Titanic illuminated by Mir 1 submersible behind the forward anchor crane. Rustcicles' slant shows the direction of the current. This photo is part of National Geographic's exhibition "Titanic: The Untold Story."

After its maiden voyage, the Titanic II will embark on other global routes. The replica is being built in China rather than the original shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland, .

“The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York," Blue Line chairman Clive Palmer told MSN, "but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivaled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits.”

And she will probably inspire a number of "I'm king of the world" moments on her bow.

'Titanic' turns 20: See the stars then and now
"Near, far, wherever you are," let's take a moment and head back to 'Titanic.' The James Cameron-written and directed film, which earned 11 Oscars, debuted in theaters 20 years ago on Dec. 19, 1997. Here we look at the stars then and now.
Kate Winslet portrayed Rose Dewitt Bukater, a fictional, tormented passenger with an impeccable wardrobe.
The role earned Winslet her first Academy Award Best Actress nomination. Though she didn't walk away with the Oscar, Winslet has continued to work steadily appearing in films like 'The Holiday,' 'The Reader' and 'Steve Jobs.'
Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack Dawson convinced Rose not to jump off the back of the grand ship. The two then began a passionate love affair while on board.
DiCaprio has continued to work in film and has become an advocate for the environment. He accepted the Hollywood documentary award for 'Before the Flood,' which he narrated and produced, at the Hollywood Film Awards on 2016.
DiCaprio and Winslet, who have remained close, reunited onscreen in 2008's 'Revolutionary Road.'
DiCaprio embraced Winslet onstage after he accepted the Best Actor Oscar for 'The Revenant' in 2016.
Frances Fisher played Rose's pushy mother, Ruth Dewitt Bukater.
Seen in Beverly Hills in 2017, Fisher has since appeared in several projects including 'Becker,' 'Resurrection' and 'Masters of Sex.'
Gloria Stuart reminisced about her time on the ship as the older version of Rose.
Posing with James Cameron, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. In the years after, she appeared on series like 'Touched by an Angel' and 'General Hospital.' She died in 2010 at age 100.
Billy Zane played Cal Hockley, a man with disdain for Picasso, whom Rose was not actually in love with.
The role earned Zane an MTV Movie Award nod for best villain. Since 'Titanic,' Zane, in Los Angeles in 2017, has continued to act, appearing in the feature 'Zoolander' and series like 'Boston Public' and 'Charmed.' He has also ventured into directing.
Bill Paxton, with his co-star Suzy Amis Cameron, played treasure hunter, Brock Lovett.
Paxton followed 'Titanic' with memorable roles on the polygamy drama 'Big Love' as well as the eerie feature 'Nightcrawler.' Paxton, seen in January 2017, died the next month after suffering a stroke following heart surgery.
Kathy Bates portrayed the dauntless and "Unsinkable" Molly Brown.
Though Bates did not receive an Oscar nod for the film, she has received two best supporting actress nominations since it premiered -- for 'Primary Colors' and 'About Schmidt.' Bates, in Los Angeles in 2016, recently appeared in multiple seasons of 'American Horror Story.'
Victor Garber tackled the role of Thomas Andrews, Titanic's chief naval architect.
Garber, who plays Dr. Martin Stein on the series 'Legends of Tomorrow' and 'The Flash' also appeared on 'Alias' and 'The Slap.'
Suzy Amis Cameron, right, assumed the role of Rose's granddaughter, Lizzy Calvert.
She wed her 'Titanic' director in 2000. In 2014, she posed with her husband and oceanographer Sylvia A. Earle in New York City. In the 2000s, Suzy spent less time in front of the camera and began producing shorts like 'The Rounder Comes to Town' and 'Designing Change.'
