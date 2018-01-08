It’s August, which means those freshman year jitters are officially in full force. No, I’m not talking about your 18-year-old. I’m talking about you, mom and dad.

Whether you’re sending off a future student-body president or a wallflower, it’s understandable for any parent to be concerned about how their kid will adjust to college life.

Make no mistake: It’s a major change, whether your child is headed to a nearby university or a cross-country campus.

While it’s impossible to predict exactly how your child will fare during his or her freshman year, there are a few common problems that are worth giving some thought.

Here are three common problems students face during freshman year and how you, as a parent, can most effectively help.

1. Trouble making friends

The issue: My kid is trying to put himself out there, but he just isn’t making new friends. He’s really lonely.

Trouble making friends is perfectly normal for college students. But to fix it, you must be proactive, one contributor writes.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

How you can help: If you’re already anticipating that this could be a problem, start having conversations now with your child about on-campus clubs and organizations that pique their interest. Most schools list all their clubs online, so you can take a look together. Ideally, your kid will be excited about a few options and join early in the school year.

Remind your child that feeling isolated is extremely normal — even if Instagram makes it seem like everybody’s already found their new best friends.

Today’s students are constantly comparing their own college experiences to those they see on social media and that can intensify feelings of loneliness.

While you might think it’s reassuring to tell your child, “It’s okay, you’ll make friends eventually,” that really doesn’t solve the issue. Instead, encourage them to take steps now, not later, to start meeting new people.

Remember, it’s impossible to make friends while hiding alone in a dorm room.

A freshman who isn’t feeling socially secure may want to leave campus and come home every weekend. As much as you might enjoy the regular visits, it’s important to gently discourage this behavior as it stunts the acclimation process.

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Meryl Dillman, of the 1,000 Dreams Fund's Girls on the Rise program, which helps pay for American high school girls' college visits and applications, emphasizes that while family is of course an excellent support system, “it’s important for all students to find a support system at college so they have friends and mentors to turn to when they’re struggling.”

2. Financial-aid stress

The issue: My kid is completely overwhelmed with all the financial-aid paperwork.

you may benefit from visiting a financial therapist or counselor to help you find the root of your financial issues.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

How you can help: While it’s important to avoid helicopter parenting — attempting to solve all of your child’s issues for him, instead of letting him handle problems on his own — this is one area where your assistance is critical. Be proactive and involved in this process, and don’t be afraid to ask the questions you need to so everything gets properly squared away.

“Many times the students we work with are first-generation college students, so the college process is new to their parents, too,” Dillman said. “The financial-aid process is confusing, from navigating the FAFSA to deciphering award letters to figuring out how financial aid works at each institution.”

In addition to utilizing school resources, seek out information from outside sources. Support from organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters or 1,000 Dreams Fund can be incredibly helpful in helping parents and students navigate post-secondary options.

3. Bad grades, difficulty keeping up

The issue: My kid is already swimming in schoolwork, and he even failed a class quiz.

New data reveals that Millennials are more likely to suffer from money-related stress than any other age group.

GETTY IMAGES

How you can help: First, some preemptive advice before the school year begins: Don’t let your child be overzealous on credit hours.

Just because students are allowed to enroll in six courses doesn’t mean they should. Many universities will recommend that first-semester freshmen take just four classes.

Even if that means students are only going to class three days a week, they will almost certainly need those empty days for studying.

But let’s say we’re three weeks into the semester when you get that tearful phone call or text message. Unless you have reason to believe this will be a long-term problem, resist the urge to reprimand. It’s common for freshmen to academically struggle before they find their footing. And remember, a verbal beatdown isn’t going to change that quiz grade.

Encourage your child to make an appointment with a campus tutor or visit the professor during office hours. Most professors are excited to meet students one-on-one, especially in those large freshman-year classes. Taking that extra step to make a personal connection can put your student in a great position to have a champion on their side when it comes to future needs like letters of recommendation.

Above all: Do not be that helicopter parent who reaches out to your child’s professor

Unless it is an extreme circumstance like a major health issue — and it’s almost certainly not — this is not your place to intervene. If a conversation needs to be had with a professor about your child’s academics, the only people in that conversation should be the professor and the child. This isn’t junior high!

College is a wonderful opportunity for your freshman to spread his or her wings and ease in to adult life.

Be there to support them when called on, but the best thing that you can do for them is to just let them be.

Christie Garton is an award-winning social entrepreneur who has long supported the professional dreams of young women. In addition to creating the 1,000 Dreams Fund, which helps young women obtain scholarship funding, Christie also founded UChic.com, an online magazine for college-bound and college-aged women. It became a best-selling college guidebook for girls: "UChic: College Girls’ Real Advance for Your First Year (& Beyond!)" (Sourcebooks 2015). Christie’s work has been featured in USA Today College, Seventeen, The Huffington Post, Bloomberg Businessweek, Entrepreneur.com and several other top publications.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com