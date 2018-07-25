Yosemite wildfire
Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on July 24, 2018.
Noah Berger, AP

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Campsites and lodges at this popular national park will be empty at least until Sunday, at a high point of the tourist season, after park rangers told some 2,000 disappointed campers and vacationers to leave Wednesday because of threats from an approaching wildfire.

While Yosemite, which greets 4 million visitors each year, wasn’t under imminent danger from the Ferguson Fire, authorities decided to shut down the park to allow fire crews to perform protective measures — like burning away brush along roadways — without having to deal with park traffic. 

Much of the fire, which has draped the park in heavy smoke, is burning in steep, rugged terrain west of the park with little to no access roads.

More than 3,300 firefighters are battling the wildfire, aided by 16 helicopters. One firefighter was killed July 14, and six others have been injured.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement that the Ferguson Fire "is burning in very rough terrain with high firefighter exposure due to very hot conditions and limited access requiring heavy rotor wing support."

Yosemite Valley, which hasn't been closed because of fire for almost 30 years, will be shut down until at least Sunday, along with a winding, mountainous, 20-mile stretch of California’s State Route 41, the main artery into the park.

Over nearly two weeks, the blaze has churned through more than 38,000 acres of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was only 26 percent contained Wednesday.

At least a thousand campground and hotel bookings were being canceled and day visitors will be kept out until the fire threat subsides, park spokesman Scott Gediman said.

“This is the prime visitor season, so this wasn’t an easy decision to make,” Gediman said. “This was purely for safety’s sake.”

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations
01 / 29
A fire vehicle is surrounded by flames as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018. More than 30,000 acres have burned in multiple fires throughout the region.
02 / 29
A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on July 1, 2018.
03 / 29
Firefighters scramble to get control as flames from the Pawnee fire jump across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
04 / 29
A water dropping helicopter works the scene as the Pawnee fire jumps across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
05 / 29
A tree ignites as firefighters attempt to stop flames from the Pawnee fire from jumping across highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. on July 1, 2018.
06 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road on June 25, 2018, in Spring Valley, Calif. Thousands were forced to flee their homes as major wildfires encroached on an area of Northern California still recovering from severe blazes in recent years.
07 / 29
Fire crews battle the Pawnee Fire on Cache Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif.
08 / 29
A tree burns in Lake County, Calif.
09 / 29
The Pawnee Fire burns down the mountain near Spring Valley, Calif.
10 / 29
Homes on Wolf Creek Road in Spring Valley, Calif., were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire.
11 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
12 / 29
Vehicles and homes on Wolf Creek Road were destroyed by the Pawnee Fire in Spring Valley, Calif.
13 / 29
A vehicle scorched by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as they raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
14 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
15 / 29
In this photo provided by the Cal Fire Communications, firefighters battle a wildfire in an area northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018.
16 / 29
Firefighter Richard Cotter battles a wildfire on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
17 / 29
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018., near Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
18 / 29
A structure leveled by a wildfire rests in a clearing on Wolf Creek Road near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
19 / 29
Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif. on June 24, 2018. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others as the fire raced across dry brush in rural Northern California.
20 / 29
Kevin Clark helps to protect his brother's store as a wildfire burned and surrounded the area in Spring Valley, Calif.
21 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
22 / 29
A Cal Fire helicopter helps battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
23 / 29
A Cal Fire incident management team discusses the plan to battle a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
24 / 29
Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
25 / 29
Horses roam in a pasture as Cal Fire battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
26 / 29
An inmate crew battles a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif.
27 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
28 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns in the Spring Valley area, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Calif. The Pawnee Fire broke out on June 23, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, is one of four wildfires burning in largely rural areas as wind and heat gripped a swath of California from San Jose to the Oregon border.
29 / 29
The Pawnee Fire wildfire burns northeast of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.

The closure applies to all hotels, campgrounds and visitor services in Yosemite Valley and Wawona. An estimated 2,000 people were inside the park as of Tuesday, officials said.

Rangers went to campsites one at a time to inform visitors of the closures. Hotel guests got phone calls and notes on their doors.

July is normally the second-busiest month at Yosemite, drawing nearly 600,000 visitors to marvel at its soaring peaks, towering rock walls and wildlife. Only August is busier.

“I’m going to lose $20,000 and that’s money I’ll never see again,” said Ron Skelton, who owns the Yosemite Blue Butterfly Inn just outside the park in the El Portal area. "We’re completely shut down.”

Brad Lyons and Courtney Richard, who had traveled from St. Louis and Tulsa to visit the park for the first time, stopped for photos Tuesday at Tunnel View, a popular lookout spot to marvel at at the 7.5-mile long valley and its famous landmarks, including El Capitan and Half Dome.

Alejandro Gonzalez

From the edge of Tunnel View, they could hardly make out the mountains, which they said resembled ghost ships in the distance.

Their planned three-day visit quickly turned into two as Yosemite Valley filled with smoke and ash.

“When we saw that the visitor’s center was closed, we knew it had to be bad,” Lyons said. “(Park rangers) told us the air quality inside (the center) was just as bad as outside.”

Visitors are advised to “limit activity during the periods of poor air quality,” the park said in a statement. “Some facilities and services are closed or diminished.”

Park workers were offered air purifiers and the government set up "clean rooms" to provide respite to people affected by the smoke.

Cederlof and Romero report for the Visalia (Calif.) Times-Delta; Stanglin reports from McLean, Va.

