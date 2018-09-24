Attorney Michael Avenatti leaves the U.S. Courthouse in New York on May 30, 2018. and addresses the media after a scheduled hearing in a case brought by Michael Cohen, the longtime lawyer of President Trump, to limit prosecutors' review of documents seized from his home and office.

LOS ANGELES – A third woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct will come forward in the next 48 hours, according to Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for adult film star and alleged President Donald Trump mistress Stormy Daniels.

Following a Monday hearing over Daniels’ lawsuit against Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen over a hush-money deal, Avenatti told reporters he has been hired by a former employee of both the State Department and the U.S. Mint who has information of a sexual nature about Kavanaugh and his high school friend Mark Judge.

“It will relate to how they behaved at countless house parties,’’ Avenatti said.

Avenatti also told reporters the woman, whom he did not name, has multiple security clearances and will “literally risk her life’’ by coming forward. He called her “100 percent credible,’’ saying she has multiple witnesses to corroborate her story and would be willing to take a polygraph if Kavanaugh does as well.

Avenatti didn't disclose how his client met Kavanaugh and Judge or reveal details on the timing of the alleged misconduct.

Kavanaugh is scheduled to testify on Thursday in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about allegations that he sexually assaulted a fellow teenager in 1982 while he was a student at Georgetown Preparatory School in the Washington, D.C., suburbs.

His accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, is also scheduled to testify. She has said Judge was in the room at the time of the alleged attack, during which Ford says Kavanaugh held her down, covered her mouth with his hand and tried to remove her clothes after he and a friend locked her in a bedroom at a party.

Both Kavanaugh and Judge have denied her account.

On Sunday, The New Yorker magazine published allegations from Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale University schoolmate of Kavanaugh’s who said he exposed himself to her during a party during the 1983-84 academic year.

Kavanaugh also denied that accusation.

