1. The Instant Pot Ultra is at its lowest price ever

Feed the whole family, or the whole neighborhood with this massive Instant Pot at a massive discount.

If you have a large family or you're getting into meal prep, a cooking tool that can handle a lot of food at once is a must, and this Instant Pot is the perfect choice. The 8-qt. capacity makes it ideal for cooking large batches. It's also got 10 preprogrammed settings, and if you live in the mountains (jealous) you can even adjust the altitude settings so you don't have to do math just to make some soup. Right now, the Ultra is down to just $120. Considering it's usually $180, and almost never goes on sale, THIS IS HUGE.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra 8-Qt. 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $119.95 (Save $60)

2. The best affordable pillows are back on sale

What's better than falling asleep on a never-before-used pillow? Saving money on said pillow!

Your pillows are one of those things you don't think about replacing, but if you can't remember when you bought them, it's probably time to swap them for a new set. Our favorite affordable bed pillows, typically $40 for a set of two, were on sale this weekend for $27 until they went out of stock. They're back again, and still discounted. While this is a few bucks more than this weekend's sale, $31 for two comfortable pillows that don't need to be fluffed constantly is a fantastic deal. Whether you want to replace your pillows on a budget, add more pillows to your growing collection, or have new ones ready for your holiday guests, this is your chance.

Get the Sleep Restoration Gel Bed Pillow 2-Pack for $30.99 (Save $9)

3. The best memory card at its lowest price

Never worry about running out of space.

If you own a phone or tablet with removable storage, or a Nintendo Switch or a digital camera, memory cards are always good to have on hand. Right now, you can get the best SD card we've ever tested for the biggest discount it's ever had. The card originally cost $38, but it's $12 less right now, making it a great time to add the SD card with the fastest write speeds that can transfer a full card in under half an hour.

Get the SanDisk Extreme PRO 64GB Memory Card for $25.83 (Save $)

4. Prime members can get an Audible 3-month trial for free

Enjoy a good book while you enjoy the view.

If you have a long commute every day, need something other than music to motivate your workout, or just want to read more but don't have time to actually read, audiobooks can help. Remember being little and having your parents read your bedtime stories? Imagine having that on demand! Audible not only has a library of hundreds of thousands of audiobooks you can buy, but it includes one free book every month as well as two free Audible Originals (they're basically podcasts).

This deal is exclusively available for Prime members, but you can always get a free 30-day trial of Prime to get this Audible trial. Otherwise, you can enjoy a 30-day Audible trial for free, but why not get the extra two months? After that. it's $15 a month and you can cancel any time before your trial ends. You even keep any books you were listening too, paid or free.

Get a 3-month trial of Audible for free (Save $30)

5. A streaming device for $30

Stream your shows on every TV with this super affordable streaming stick.

Amazon just released its new Fire TV Stick with 4K streaming, and as a result, they've dropped the price on the original Fire Stick to just $30. The typically $40 streaming device doesn't have 4K or HDR, but for such a low price we think it's perfect for those TVs you use less frequently. Maybe you want to binge Netflix in bed or give your kids a reward for getting good grades by adding streaming to the TV in their playroom or maybe it's time to finally put a TV in the kitchen so you can watch the Great British Baking Show while you cook.

Get the Amazon Fire Stick (1st gen.) for $29.99 (Save $10)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

