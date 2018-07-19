— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

After Prime Day, I usually see a drop off in good deals. But this year, surprisingly, the hits keep coming! Not only are today's top deals really great in terms of how much you can save, but the first three are things we've actually tested and really like and the others are very well rated and reviewed. Even if you don't find anything you want to purchase, these deals might just have you dreaming about all the possibilities, especially #5.

1. A starter bundle of our favorite smart bulbs to upgrade your home

Philips Hue bulbs are the absolute best smart lights you can buy. I say this as someone who has helped test smart bulbs and someone who's used then for years. This starter set comes with two color bulbs and a hub (which can control up to 50 bulbs), and it's discounted for the first time an impressive 30%. Considering a single bulb costs $50 on its own (don't worry they go on sale too), you're essentially getting the hub for free.

LED bulbs will also save money on your electric bill and last so much longer than incandescent bulbs, too. So not only are you able to take more control over your energy usage, but you can do it all from your phone. We've had Hue bulbs in our home for over four years and have never had to replace a single one, and Philips claims their bulbs will last for up to 23 years. Yes, years. So suddenly $50/bulb doesn't sounds that bad, right?

Get the Philips Hue White and Color 2-Bulb Starter Kit for $99.99 (Save $50)

2. One of the best cordless stick vacuums (and it's a Dyson)

Dyson is one of the brands that makes people go, "ooh, is that a Dyson?" And while Dyson's V10 Cyclone is our top choice for cordless stick vacuums, the V6 was Dyson's original cordless stick vac. It typically costs $250 new, which is roughly half the cost of the slightly more impressive V8 model, but you can get a refurbished model for under $200 right now.

We've tested a lot of vacuums in our labs and our homes, and when it comes to this style, the V6, while it did not come out on top, still impressed us. Our vacuum tester found that it had the best ratio of price to cleaning power, which basically means that it picked up more dirt than other models around the same price. Essentially, if you've ever wanted to own a Dyson, this cordless model offers plenty of bells and whistles as well as that unique Dyson style all for a great sale price.

Get the Dyson V6 Cordless Stick Vacuum (Certified Refurbished) for $184 (Save $61)

3. An Instant Pot if you missed those Prime Day sales

So this Instant Pot sale is not as steep as the one we saw on the 7-in-1 model for Prime Day, but we loved it when we tested it. And it is $30 less than usual, matching the lowest price it's ever been and it's got more features and ways to cook than its popular counterpart (including settings for making cake and sterilizing). Plus that LED screen is much easier to read than the dimly lit screen of the 7-in-1 (it's like a Kindle Paperwhite vs. the original Kindle).

Get the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $30)

4. A DNA testing kit to learn more about yourself

This DNA kit is one of the most popular out there, and right now it's back down to its lowest price. You just spit in a tube, mail it out. and in a few weeks, you'll have all sorts of information about your genetic history. When my partner and I did our DNA tests (we used Ancestry, though), we found out that he is not even half a percent Irish, despite being told he was Irish most of his life (the red hair helped), and I found out that I've got some Viking blood in me. Whether you know your heritage to a T or not, it's fun to find out if you're right. This is the most affordable DNA kit you can find right now, so why not give it a shot?

Get the 23andMe DNA Testing Kit for $69 (Save $30)

5. A childhood dream come true

Remember how much fun ball pits were when you were little? My local Burger King had a ball pit in their playground (am I the only one?) and it was the best! If you want to recreate that magic for your own kid—or yourself—there's a Deal of the Day that I couldn't not tell you about. This pit ball set includes 200 BPA- and phthalate-free plastic balls in six bright colors. One set should be enough for a small play area, but really, why not get two? Go big or go home!

We test a lot of products, but this, unfortunately, has not been one of them. So to make sure it's actually a good buy, I checked out its price history and looked closely at the brand's own website and its 1,300+ glowing product reviews to make sure they were legit. Turns out everything checked out, and the sale price is only a few bucks more than the lowest price this fun toy has been, so it's a great time to buy.

Get the Click N' Play 200-Ball Pit Ball Set for $25.19 (Save $11.80)

