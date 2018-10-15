Upgrade your home and your kitchen with today's deals.

Reviewed / Anova

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

This week, the internet is chock full of incredible deals, from savings on tech gadgets and video games to top-notch cooking tools. We sifted through all of them to bring you the best of the best, including many of the best products we've ever tested as well as popular items you'll love and some great retail sales. We'll be updating this post every day through Friday, so be sure to check back daily for new deals and ways to save on the things you want and need.

1. Get an incredible TV for $500 off

Don't miss out on this exclusive deal!

Reviewed / Lee Neikirk

If you've been thinking about upgrading your entertainment set up, you might want to consider a QLED TV. These TVs have some of the best contrast and brightness money can buy, making whatever you're watching look that much better. The Samsung Q9 QLED TV is our favorite QLED TV and one of the best TVs we've ever tested.

Normally, the Q9 costs $3,000, which is pretty expensive for any TV. But we managed to get an exclusive offer from Massdrop that knocks $500 off the price tag, making it the lowest we've seen. You can get the 65-inch C8 for just $2,499.99 now through Friday, October 19. If you want something even bigger, the 75-inch is also on sale for $3,999.99 (that's $1,000 in savings!). Just choose the size you want at checkout.

Get the 65-Inch Samsung Q9 QLED TV on Massdrop for $2,499.99 (Save $500)

2. Save on Halloween candy at Amazon

Stock up on your favorite candy!

Mars / Brach's

Whether you want to stock up on candy for trick-or-treaters or just want some for yourself (hey, no judgement here), Amazon is offering 25% off a variety of Halloween candy. This includes some assorted sets from Mars, Hershey's, and Nestle, candy corn, and even some bags of peanuts for a healthy Halloween alternative. Halloween candy typically spikes in price during the season, so this sale just sweetens the deal.

Get 25% off select Halloween candy on Amazon

3. An awesome waterproof speaker is 30% off

Take your jams anywhere.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

A good speaker is essential to throwing a party or get together. You don't want to be left without music and potentially have to deal with any awkward silence. The JBL Flip 3 is the best portable Bluetooth speaker we've ever tested and with good reason. We loved how clear and direct the sound was and how durable it was with a splash-proof and rugged design, meaning you can take it basically anywhere. Right now, you can get it for $30 off.

Get the JBL Flip 3 on Amazon for $69.68 (Save $30.27)

4. Our favorite potato ricer is at its lowest price

Make your Thanksgiving dinner a whole lot easier.

Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and you're going to want to make sure your prepared for the big meal ahead. A potato ricer is one of those things you probably don't have in your kitchen, but definitely need. This cooking gadget makes making mashed potatoes a breeze by pushing a cooked potato through tiny holes, meaning you won't tire your hands aggressively mashing them. This one from Chef'n is the best potato ricer we've ever tested and right now, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Chef'n FreshForce Potato Ricer on Amazon for $26.69 (Save $8.30)

5. A new way to sous vide is on sale for the first time

Get the perfect steak for dinner.

Anova

Sous vide is one of the hottest cooking techniques right now. It simply involves slowly heating food in a temperature-controlled water bath for the perfect texture whatever you're cooking. But in order to do so, you're going to need an immersion circulator to keep the water at the same temperature.

The Anova Nano Precision Cooker is a smaller version of the best immersion circulator we've ever tested. Although we haven't tested this newer model (yet), we're confident it will have the same accuracy and quality of it's predecessor. Right now, it's on sale for the first time ever with a nice $20 off.

Get the Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker on Amazon for $79 (Save $20)

6. A large capacity microSD card for $15

It's always good to have more storage than you think you'll need.

Samsung

If you use a digital camera, have a smart phone or tablet with removable storage, or have a Switch with no more room for new games, microSD cards can come in very handy. Right now, you can get this Samsung microSDXC 64GB memory card for 35% off. With nearly 10,000 reviews and 4.6 out of 5 stars, Samsung's memory cards are quite popular, and for $15 you really can't go wrong giving yourself more storage options. Even if you don't need it right now, you probably will sooner or later and you'll be ready.

Get the Samsung 64GB MicroSDXC Memory Card on Amazon for $14.99 (Save $8)

7. Hue smart lightstrips are 30% off

Add fun pops of color anywhere with these smart light strips.

Philips

If you've got Hue lights in your home, this sale is a great chance to add more smart lighting. The Lightstrip Plus is currently 30% off its usual price, marking one of the biggest discounts we've seen in quite some time. These strips are a great way to add unique pops of color, and they look great running behind furniture or underneath cabinets for fun accents. If you don't have a Hue hub already, you'll need one to control these lights, but they do work with Alexa, Google Assistant and Homekit, so it's totally worth the investment if you want to convert to smart lighting.

You can also get the Philips Hue White and Color 2-Bulb Starter Kit for $50 off. These are the best smart bulbs we've ever tested and will make a great addition to your smart home, especially paired with the strips.

8. Apple Airpods are $14 off

The smallest, most comfortable true wireless earbuds are on sale!

Reviewed

Sick of your earbuds wires getting caught on stuff and yanked from your ears? Maybe it's time to upgrade to true wireless. Apple's Airpods have been $14 off for the last month of so, making them more affordable than our other favorite pair of true wireless earbuds, an impressive feat for an Apple product. We ranked Airpods as the best for the comfortable fit, lightweight design, stellar battery life, and convenient charging case.

Get the Apple Airpods True Wireless Ear Buds on Amazon for $144.98 (Save $14)

9. Save up to 75% at Houzz's Anniversary Sale

Get the home decor you want for less.

Houzz

If you've been itching to redecorate your home, you're in luck. Houzz is having a massive sale to celebrate its 9th anniversary, and you can find savings up to 75% on everything from furniture to decor, including best-sellers, budget picks, and more. It's a great time to try a new style or just replace some of your more worn furniture.

Shop the Houzz Anniversary Sale

10. Make sure the turkey is perfect for just $15

Never eat dry meat again.

ThermoPro

If you're a pretty good cook but maybe have a little trouble getting your meat just right, a probe thermometer can help ensure you never over- or undercook anything again. This one is great because the screen monitoring the temperature can sit outside the oven (or grill) allowing you to keep an eye on things without opening the door/lid and letting the heat out. Our reviewer said it's a great budget pick among the best probe thermometers she tested, but to not trust the preset temperatures for your meats.

Get the ThermoPro TP-16 LCD Digital Cooking Thermometer on Amazon for $14.99 (Save $3)

Other great deals and sales on the internet

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com