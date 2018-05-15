Al fresco barbecue destinations In Dallas, Ferris Wheelers hosts a happening backyard with an actual ferris wheel. 01 / 24 In Dallas, Ferris Wheelers hosts a happening backyard with an actual ferris wheel. 01 / 24

When spring, Barbecue Month and Barbecue Day (May 16) coincide, we want smoked meat outside.

Leave the prep to the pros at these barbecue restaurants with prime picnic tables, patios and yards. Enjoy a platter of Carolina-style whole hog, Kansas City-style burnt ends, Memphis-style pulled pork, St. Louis-style ribs or Texas-style brisket beneath shade and string lights, or among yard games and live music.

From a backyard with a working ferris wheel in Dallas to a beer garden with cornhole in Brooklyn, these smoking destinations are a sure bet for spring and summer cookouts. Browse the photos above for al fresco smoked-meat eateries and see more inspiration for barbecue below.

2018 barbecue festivals The 40th annual International Bar-B-Q Festival takes place in Owensboro, Ky., May 11-12. Expect a Mutton Glutton VIP Party, BBQ Sandwich and Burgoo cooking teams, live music, children's entertainment, and a beer, wine and bourbon bar for adults. 01 / 25 The 40th annual International Bar-B-Q Festival takes place in Owensboro, Ky., May 11-12. Expect a Mutton Glutton VIP Party, BBQ Sandwich and Burgoo cooking teams, live music, children's entertainment, and a beer, wine and bourbon bar for adults. 01 / 25

Great American barbecue restaurants Bryan’s Black Mountain Barbecue, outside Scottsdale, Ariz., has a very diverse menu but the staples, like these wonderful ribs, are as good as the oddities. 01 / 50 Bryan’s Black Mountain Barbecue, outside Scottsdale, Ariz., has a very diverse menu but the staples, like these wonderful ribs, are as good as the oddities. 01 / 50

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com