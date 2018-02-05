NBD but Ariana Grande was all over Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In addition to debuting her new single No Tears Left to Cry, she participated in the obligatory game-show skits like Musical Genre Challenge.

After Fallon put a rude boy ska-tinge on Ed Sheeran's Shape of You, Grande had some questions about her first assignment, which required her to take on Kendrick Lamar's Humble as a goth rocker.

"Goth rock like 2003 Evanescence goth rock?" she inquired, "or Hot Topic shopping goth?"

Once she cleared that up, Grande served Amy Lee angsty realness.

Fallon demanded a do-over on his country version of Usher's Yeah, instructing the band to change it up from a line-dance-ready version to something more "Rick Rubin/Johnny Cash, like Hurt."

Next, Grande drew Drake's God's Plan and proceeded to make it sound like it had always been a Mariah Carey track.

Grande also did some of her own material, performing No Tears Left to Cry on TV for the first time.

