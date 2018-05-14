Remember the NES Classic? Nintendo is planning to bring it back.

The miniature version of its first home video game console released in 1985 will return to stores on June 29, Nintendo confirmed in a tweet.

The NES Classic was a popular holiday item when it launched in 2016. It features 30 games from the original Nintendo Entertainment System built into the device, including Donkey Kong and the first Super Mario Bros.

It was so popular listings began popping up on sites like eBay selling the devices for several hundred dollars.

The console will sell for $59.99, and Nintendo said the console is expected to be available through the end of the year.

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

In 2017, Nintendo surprised fans by announcing they would discontinue selling the NES Classic despite its popularity. Later that year, the company rolled out a similar miniature console, this time featuring the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

