— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Everybody, I mean everybody, loves the Instant Pot. Your neighbor talks about it, your Facebook friend posts about it, and your favorite food blogger is making tons of recipes about it—so why haven’t you gotten one yet? Although we wouldn’t recommend getting one at full price, whenever there’s a sale on this kitchen gadget we think it’s a great time to buy.

Right now, you can get the Instant Pot 6-Quart DUO 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker at Target for $79.95 (that’s $20 in savings). It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the model and we can expect even lower prices around Black Friday, but if you want an Instant Pot now, we still think it’s at a good price. Amazon was running this deal yesterday, but it’s sold out, making this the best deal for this model on the internet.

We love the Instant Pot because it has all the functions of a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, and more, making it really simple to throw together a meal on a weeknight. You can even make things like yogurt, risotto, and soup with less effort than the traditional method. When we tested the best electric multi-cookers on the market, it didn’t earn the top spot because of its high price. But with this sale, it puts it head to head with our winner, the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com