There's a reason we spend so much time and money at the hair salon: It can seem near-impossible to create salon-beautiful hair at home. Styling your own hair can quickly turn into an expensive mess of tangled cords, fatigued arms, and sweat-induced frizz. Over the past year, we've tested tons of top-rated styling tools at all different price points to find the best of the best so that you can recreate salon hairstyles by yourself at home.

From excellent curling irons and wands, to super effective straighteners with great safety features, to hair dryers that take the stress out of styling, we've rounded up the best tools on the market from $16 to $250 (pricey, yes, but also worth it). Got hair thats super fine, kinky-curly, damaged, or full of cowlicks? Don't worry: no matter what hair issue you're dealing with, we've got you covered. Here are our top picks.

1. The Best Hair Dryer: Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000

At $300, this French-made dryer is certainly no bargain—it’s even venturing into investment territory. But the resulting blowout was the sleekest I’ve ever gotten my crazy curly hair at home—in just 22 minutes.

The dryer didn't fatigue my arm at all due to its well-balanced design and super-compact size. It has a lengthy cord which is great if your outlet isn't right next to your mirror, and the controls are on the back of the handle which prevents you from accidentally changing settings while styling.

One con: if you want the diffuser attachment, expect to spend another $30. For more on our favorite blow dryers and info on how we made our picks, head to our roundup of the best hair dryers.

Get the Harry Josh Pro Dryer for $249.00 at Dermstore

2. The Best Budget Hair Dryer: Revlon 1875W Infrared

At first glance, I thought this dryer would be unimpressive—the design feels cheap and plasticky. Imagine my surprise when this dryer delivered a fast, pretty blowout and aced our lab tests.

At under one pound, it’s among the lightest dryers we tested (though it's top-heavy and awkward to hold). Like the Harry Josh, the buttons are on the back of the handle, which keeps them out of the way when you’re styling your hair. The resulting blowout wasn’t as sleek as the one I achieved with the Harry Josh dryer, and it's certainly not top-of-the-line quality or design, but it’s a staggeringly great deal for the quick, effective blowout it offers. For more on our favorite blow dryers and info on how we made our picks, head to our roundup of the best hair dryers.

Get the Revlon 1875W Infrared for $16.69 at Amazon

3. The Best Straightener: Paul Mitchell Neuro Smooth

This flat iron is a standout. Its wide plates are great for long hair since they cover more surface at once. The plates hold hair firmly and smoothly without ever snagging, resulting in a nice, sleek style (and no breakage!). The buttons are tucked inside the clamp of the iron, which keeps you from accidentally hitting them as you style. Better yet, their flat design keeps them from getting tangled in your hair.

If you use a flat iron frequently, this Paul Mitchell is a great value and investment for what it offers—you'll be hard pressed to find a heat tool of this quality and caliber at a lower price. For more on our favorite straightening irons and info on how we made our picks, head to our roundup of the best straighteners.

Get the Paul Mitchell Neuro Smooth for $135 at Amazon

4. The Best Budget Straightener: Remington Anti-Static Ceramic

This budget buy works shockingly well and results in a style that’s salon-quality shiny. The plates are almost cushiony, so you don’t need to push too hard to get a nice, smooth style. The plates are super long, so you can tackle a large swath of hair at once. The resulting style is very shiny—I was able to skip serum.

Of course, at this price, there are cons: The iron feels lightweight, plasticky, and cheaply made, which makes me wonder how long it would actually last. Because of the long plates, the handles get hot and the cord is a measly 6 feet long. Nonetheless, it's still a great pick for the style and ease of use it offers at such a low price.

For more on our favorite straightening irons and info on how we made our picks, head to our roundup of the best straighteners.

Get the Remington Anti Static Ceramic iron for $19.96 at Walmart

5. The Best Unconventional Straightener: Amika Polished Perfection

Initially, I didn't expect much from a heated hair brush and doubted it could coax my super-curly hair into a sleek style. Turns out the joke was on me: not only did the brush get my mane pin-straight, but it did so in half the time of a traditional straightener, leaving plenty body left at the roots without feeling fried or flat. It heats up quickly to give shiny, smooth results in one or two passes.

However, it has pretty much one function: Straighten. If you use a flat iron to tame flyaways, create waves and curls, and tame curly styles, this brush may not be for you, but if you're looking for a tool to traditionally straighten your hair, then the Amika brush is the tool for the job—and can do so in half the time of a straightener.

Get the Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush for $120.00 at Sephora

6. The Best Curling Iron: Beachwaver S1

This iron is a non-hyperbolic game-changer: It takes the grunt work out of styling. With most irons, you have to manually twirl hair around the rod. Thanks to this clever invention that curls your hair for you (at two different speeds and in two different directions), your styling time is cut in half. To use, secure hair using a tiny clamp and press a button to send the entire barrel and your piece of hair spinning.

Beyond its infamous spinning technology, the iron is easy to use. It has a well-designed handle that’s comfortable to hold, has adjustable heating settings and auto shut-off, and it rests sturdily on any countertop. The little clamp doesn't kink or pull hair, either. As a die-hard wand user, the motorized Beachwaver is something I didn’t even know I was missing until I tried it. Now, it’s hard to look back.

For more on our favorite curling irons and info on how we made our picks, head to our roundup of the best curling irons and wands.

Get the Beachwaver S1 for $129.00 at Dermstore

7. The Best Curling Wand: GHD Curve Creative Curl

The unique design of this GHD sets this iron ahead of the pack: At the base, it starts as a round barrel and graduates to a flat oval at the top. That shape keeps curls from looking too perfect and unnatural. Also, the barrel is tapered slightly so hair doesn’t slip frustratingly to the skinny end. Its finish is just gritty enough to keep hair in place, instead of sliding off a super-glossy finish.

Here’s the best part: It heats up in a hard-to-believe six seconds. There is a downside though. Despite a quick preheat, the iron doesn’t have heat adjustability. Even though its 365ºF temperature was enough to hold a lasting curl in pin-straight hair, some adjustability for different hair types is always ideal.

The wand has a cool tip to keep you from burning your neck and forehead (we’ve all been there) and well-placed kickstand that prevents the hot iron from teetering forward onto your vanity. Some heat adjustability or additional sizes could improve this iron, but it’s very solid as is. For more on our favorite curling irons and info on how we made our picks, head to our roundup of the best curling irons and wands.

Get the GHD Creative Curl Wand for $199.00 at Sephora ​

