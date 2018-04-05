The 20 most popular things our readers bought on Amazon in April

At the start of every month, we like to look back at what products really caught our readers' eye the previous month. Usually, we see our readers buying a lot of tech gadgets, robot vacuums, and kitchen supplies, but in April, our readers took an even bigger interest in health and beauty products.

It may have something to do with this list of 15 beauty products with a cult following, or maybe it was these 20 products with high ratings and over 1,000 reviews. Who knows, maybe there was just a hive mind situation and everyone decided they just had to have new face cream and Poo-Pourri last month.

No matter the reason, here are the 20 most popular products our readers bought in April.

1. A cult-favorite shower curtain liner

LiBa Shower Curtain Liner

LiBa

Did you know there were anti-bacterial shower curtain liners? I'd never thought about it before, but after learning how popular these are (4.4k reviews can't be wrong) I can't stop. The LiBa liners are made to inhibit mold and mildew growth so your shower stays cleaner longer.

Get the LiBa Mildew-Resistant Anti-Bacterial Shower Curtain Liner for $10.99

2. Charcoal powder for your teeth

Active Wow Charcoal Powder

Active Wow

Whether you're a firm believer in the seemingly magical properties of charcoal or just curious why everyone's so into it lately, this teeth whitening powder has proven to be the most alluring option. With more than 17,000 reviews and 4.4 out of 5 stars, it's no surprise our readers were so eager to buy this. Supposedly, charcoal does this thing called "adsorption" that pulls stains off of teeth, and it's gentler than other whitening options.

Get the Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder for $19.92

3. An easy-to-use knife sharpener

KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener

KitchenIQ

Sure, you could just replace your dull knife with one of the best chef's knives, but if you're attached to it or just believe in taking care of your possessions, a knife sharpener can give it new life. This one, with 8.8k reviews, has a coarse grit that's just as good for restoring a knife as it is for touching one up regularly.

Get the KitchenIQ 50009 Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener for $5.20

4. Clay face and body masks

Aztec Secret Healing Clay

Aztec Secret

Clay masks are awesome for deep-treating your skin, and our readers are living the spa life with this Aztec Secret healing clay. It's got 13k reviews and is great for acne-ridden skin, reducing the appearance of scars, and deeply cleansing pores.

Get the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay (1 lb.) for $8.40

5. A miracle product for clogged shower drains everywhere

TubShroom

TubShroom

I am such an advocate for this thing. It stops hair, debris, pet fur, and anything else that can wind up in your tub from going down the drain and creating nasty clogs. The best part is that you can clean it painlessly and just pop it back in the drain. Thanks to a couple of Lightning Deals and a low list price, a lot of our readers are now enjoying cleaner, less clogged tubs!

Get the TubShroom Tub Drain Protector for $12.95

6. The best smart water leak detector

Honeywell Lyric Smart Water Detector

Honeywell

Homeowners across the country, especially our readers, go nuts for smart water leak detectors, as they can help mitigate thousands of dollars of damage. The Lyric detector is our favorite because it lasts for up to three years on nothing more than AA batteries and can detect water from up to 150 feet away.

Get the Honeywell Lyric Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector for $54.50

7. One of the most affordable smart robot vacuums

Ecovacs Deebot N79S

Ecovacs

Robot vacuums do your chores for you, at least they can handle one of the peskiest, so is it that surprising to see one on our list? The Ecovacs Deebot N79S not only automatically cleans your home at the touch of a button, but it also connects to WiFi and responds to voice commands via Amazon Alexa and has an app (a.k.a. a remote you're less likely to lose).

The N79S, typically $250, was $70 off for a few days in April thanks to an exclusive coupon code we were able to get our hands on. It goes on sale fairly often, so be sure to check our daily deals on USA Today to catch the next one. There's a $30 clippable coupon right now, too, if you can't wait that long.

Get the Ecovacs Deebot N79S Robot Vacuum for $219.99 (clip the $30 coupon!)

8. A popular, natural face cream

LilyAna Natural Face Cream

LilyAna Naturals

This face cream seems like it's always in the Amazon Gold Box, whether as a Deal of the Day, a Lightning Deal, or just a small discount. But It's also a product that everyone, not just our readers, is obsessed with. It has 3,000 reviews, and though its target audience is really folks with rosacea and eczema, the vitamin-loaded moisturizer is loved by people with all sorts of skin types.

Get the LilyAna Natural Face Cream for $17.99

9. Long lightning cables

Anker Lightning Cables

Anker

I swear by Anker's braided Lightning cables and always recommend them to friends and readers alike. They're durable, come in more colors than black and white, and are able to charge devices at full speed. The best part is that they go on sale fairly regularly, and a 20% discount a few weeks back was the perfect price for loads of our readers.

Get the Anker Powerline+ II 6-foot Lightning Cable for $17.99

10. Neck massage pillows that heat up

Zyllion Shiatsu Heated Neck Massager

Zyllion

This is the kind of thing you usually go to Brookstone to try or win at a company retreat. Partly because it's also the kind of thing you'd use a few times and then forget about, but also because it's typically too pricey to justify. But this neck massage pillow is only $40, has more than 7,700 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 stars. Reviewers say it's perfect for a good at-home deep tissue massage.

Get the Zyllion Shiatsu Heated Neck Massager for $39.95

11. Everyone's favorite toilet accessory

Vintar Toilet Nightlight

Reviewed / Samantha Gordon

I've got one of these toilet bowl night lights in my bathroom and I love it. I'm not alone, either, as this particular option is often found among the top things our readers are buying. It definitely helps that there are frequent Lightning Deals that knock the price down below the $10 mark.

Get the Vintar 16-Color Motion Sensor LED Toilet Night Light for $12.99

12. The best affordable meat thermometer

Habor Meat Thermometer

Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

Grilling season is basically here, so it makes a lot of sense that people are snatching up meat thermometers early. Habor makes the best affordable meat thermometer we've ever tested. Considering this $8 tool performs comparably to options that cost nearly 10 times as much, is it any surprise it made the list?

Get the Habor Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $7.99

13. Men's molding cream for seriously styled locks

American Crew Men's Hair Molding Cream

American Crew

Short haircuts require specific products to accomplish the perfectly quaffed 'do, and for that, our readers have been seeking out American Crew molding cream. It has 2,100 reviews and 4.2 stars. And for under $10, a 3-ounce jar is an easy investment to make.

Get the American Crew Pliable Molding Cream for Men for $9.39

14. The best aromatherapy diffuser

Innogear Aromatherapy Diffuser

Innogear

Aromatherapy is growing increasingly popular this year, and that leads to oversaturation of diffusers to choose from. So we put all the popular options to the test and found that this one was better than most. It has a larger reservoir for essential oil, a fun but subtle design, and a bunch of color options, all for under $20.

Get the Innogear Light-Up Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser for $15.95

15. An affordable robot vacuum made for pet parents

Eufy Rovobac 11c Pet Edition

Eufy

Some robot vacuums are designed to navigate high-pile carpet. Others can mop and vacuum. Still others respond to Alexa commands and smartphone apps. But pet parents know that suction power and a good brush are vastly superior features when you've got a shedding animal to look after, and the RoboVac 11c from Eufy is one of the most affordable robot vacuums design specifically for households with lots of extra fluff.

Sadly for you, this robot vacuum proved so popular that it's currently out of stock from Eufy. We don't know yet if it will be back, but from what I know about this company, they're probably getting ready to release something even better soon.

Check out the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition

16. The best cool mist humidifier

Crane Cool Mist Humidifier

Crane

Now that spring is here in full force, everyone's cranking up their air conditioners to stay comfortable. But that can dry out the air and leave you feeling less than hydrated. A humidifier can help breathe a little moisture back into your home, and the best cool mist model we've tested, which had the best luck raising the humidity of all the cool mist options we tried, is helping many of our readers stay comfortable.

Get the Crane Cool Mist Humidifier for $39.88

17. Scented spray to keep your most private moments private

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray

Poo-Pourri

I doubt you don't know what this is. And if you do, you know exactly why it's on this list. That's all I'm going to say about it.

Get the Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray for $11.47

18. A facial serum loaded with Vitamin C

TruSkin Face Serum with Vitamin C

TruSkin

This serum has vitamins C and E as well as hyaluronic acid, which all help to brighten and firm skin as well as reduce the appearance of fine lines. With 9,300 reviews and a 4.3-star rating, this product was a no-brainer for our readers who prioritize skin care.

Get the TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Facial Serum for $19.99

19. A deeply moisturizing skin cream

VaniCream Skin Cream

VaniCream

With 3,500 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this intense moisturizer is strong enough to reverse any dehydration or dryness. But it's also gentle enough to soothe the temperamental skin of psoriasis and eczema.

Get the VaniCream Moisturizing Skin Cream for $12.32

20. The hottest kitchen gadget of the decade

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Everyone loves the Instant Pot! At least that's how it feels once you own one and your life slowly becomes a hunt for new pressure cooker recipes to try. This multi-cooker can replace so many gadgets in your kitchen, so it's more than worth the full price, in my opinion. It also went on sale last month, for about $15 off, so lots of our readers jumping on the deal.

Get the Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $99.95

