It's time to thank members of the nation's most-trusted profession.

Some restaurants across the country are showing nurses a little love by offering freebies and discounts for National Nurses Week, which kicks off Sunday.

The week goes through May 12, which was the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

For the past 16 years, the Gallup poll has named nurses as the most-trusted profession in its ratings of honesty and ethical standards in professions.

The poll showed 82% of Americans describe nurses' ethics as high or very high. By comparison, 60% rated members of Congress as low or very low for honesty and ethical standards.

Nurse appreciation deals

Participation can vary. To be on the safe side, check with your closest restaurants.

Chipotle: Nurses, mark your calendars for June 5. With a work ID, get a buy-one-get-one free on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos.

Cinnabon: Through May 12, nurses get one free Cinnabon Classic Roll, MiniBon Roll or a four-count BonBites when they show their badge at participating locations.

Don’t forget to get your FREE MiniBon before Nurse’s Week ends tomorrow (5/12)!



*must show healthcare ID badge; participating U.S. locations only* pic.twitter.com/ctUSPcwWbW — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) May 11, 2018

Jimboy’s Tacos: Nurses who show a valid employee ID get a buy-one-get-one free deal on the California-based chain’s Original Ground Beef Tacos through May 12. Limit three free tacos per nurse at participating locations.

Pollo Tropical: Through May 12, nurses get 25% off any purchase when they show their healthcare ID and use code 651 at checkout, according to a Facebook post.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Through May 12, show your medical ID or wear your scrubs for a free fountain drink or cookie with the purchase of a sandwich or salad. Limited to one per customer.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: Through May 12, nurses take $5 off a minimum purchase of $15 or more when they show their badge.

Culver's: There's not a nationwide promotion and individual locations may offer specials throughout the week for nurses with a valid ID. One way to check is by calling your closest location and some may post specials on the location's details page at www.culvers.com.

Freebirds World Burrito: Only on Sunday, all nurses with a valid ID get a free burrito with the purchase of any adult-sized entrée when they mention the May 6 only deal.

Häagen-Dazs: May 8 is Häagen-Dazs' Free Cone Day and you don't have to be a teacher to take advantage of the deal, which you can learn more about here.

PDQ: Teachers and nurses get 50% off their total check May 8 with valid ID.

Scooter’s Coffee: On May 7, nurses get 50% off any drink when they show their nurse ID. Limit one per customer.

Hey, Teachers and Nurses!



We're showing some well-deserved appreciation to you on Tuesday, May 8th at all locations. Enjoy 50% off your entire order with a valid ID all day long. pic.twitter.com/4vFMPpIvUn — PDQ Restaurant (@PDQFreshFood) April 30, 2018

More deals: Individual franchises of national chains including Chick-fil-A might also have freebies and specials for nurses. Locally-owned businesses also will honor nurses and one of the easiest ways to find out is to check restaurants' social media channels.

