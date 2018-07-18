A handout photo made available by the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital and the Ministry of Public Health shows some of the 13 rescued soccer team members having a meal together in Chiang Rai province, Thailand on July 14.

An army doctor who stayed with a trapped soccer team in a flooded cave in northern Thailand shared terrifying details about the boys' attempts to escape before they were rescued.

Lieutenant Colonel Pak Loharachun said in a post on Facebook that the boys, ages 11 to 17, used rock fragments to dig into the cave wall every day, despite not having anything to eat. Incredibly, they managed to dig a 16-foot hole, he said.

The army doctor also praised their 25-year-old coach Ekapol Chanthawong, who he said constantly thought of the boys' wellbeing before his own.

"I saw from the first day that Ek waited for the boys to satisfy their hunger first. He gave his meal to the young," he said in the post.

The boys left the hospital in the city of Chiang Rai on Wednesday.

“All of the 13 people, their physical bodies are strong and fit," Public Health Minister Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsattayatorn told reporters Saturday. "Regarding infections, through the medical evaluations in the first days there may be some of them that had minor pneumonia, but now all is cleared, no fever."

The Wild Boars youth soccer team and their coach became trapped in the Tham Luang cave complex on June 23 by flooding after exploring following a game. Divers found them after nearly 10 days and the last team members were freed by an international team of rescuers on July 10. A former Thai navy diver died during the rescue operation.

