Tesla's recently released Autopilot software update includes a major improvement in the vehicles' ability to visualize its surrounding environment.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed a new lower-priced Model 3 vehicle going on sale, but it's pricier than expected at $35,000 after a tax break.

In the past, Musk had said the base price for a lower-cost Model 3 would be $35,000 before the federal $7,500 tax credit. But on the Tesla web site, it shows the base price of the Model 3 as $45,000. With the tax break and $4,300 in gasoline savings taken into account, the car's price drops to $34,400 with the destination and doc fee.

The new "lower cost, mid-range" Model 3, Musk said on Twitter, "costs $35k after federal & state tax rebates in California, but true cost of ownership is closer to $31k after gas savings."

As a "mid-range" electric vehicle, the new Model 3 will travel an estimated 260 miles on a battery charge.

Just released lower cost, mid-range Tesla Model 3 & super simple new order page https://t.co/cz0TQn7IOZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2018

The new vehicles are expected to be delivered in six to 10 weeks, according to the Tesla site.

Tesla's Model S and X vehicles, which can cost more than $100,000, have become status symbols. But the current Model 3, which typically runs about $55,000 out the door, has put the Palo Alto, California car maker on the radar of average car buyers.

Its move to make the lower-priced Model 3 available comes as Tesla has smoothed out its production line. During the third quarter, Tesla says it delivered 83,500 vehicles – more than 80 percent of the vehicles that the company delivered in all of 2017.

Its quarterly production of 80,142 vehicles during the three-month period was twice that of its previous high in the April-June quarter.

While the price of the Model 3 may not be as low as expected, the more economical vehicle will likely increase its competitive stance among makers of other mid-sized premium sedans. Tesla has said its Model 3 in July outsold all other rivals combined (Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Jaguar and Lexus) in the U.S., capturing 52 percent of the mid-sized premium sedan segment overall.

During the July-September period in the U.S., the Silicon Valley upstart outsold Mercedes-Benz and could outsell BMW in the current quarter, according to an Atherton Research report in Forbes.

Tesla and Musk would like to focus on the business after a tumultuous few weeks. Musk recently agreed in a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to leave his position as the company's chairman for three years and pay $20 million for making a "false and misleading'' statement when he tweeted Tesla had enough financing to go private.

Musk, who remains CEO, also caused a stir when he smoked what host Joe Rogan described as marijuana inside of tobacco a live video podcast interview.

