Billy Ray Irick, on death row for raping and killing 7-year-old Paula Dyer, was in a Knox County Criminal Court Monday, Aug. 16, 2010 arguing that he's too mentally ill to be executed by the state. Irick was convicted in 1985 for murdering the Knoxville girl he had been baby-sitting.

Michael Patrick/News Sentinel

NASHVILLE – If Tennessee executes Billy Ray Irick on Thursday, he'll die wearing a shirt, cotton trousers and either cotton socks or cloth house shoes.

Riverbend Maximum Security Institution staff already will have removed any remnants of his last meal - a super deluxe burger, onion rings and a Pepsi soft drink.

He's spoken with the prison chaplain recently, and will have the chance to do so again in the hours before he dies.

Irick faces lethal injection for the 1985 rape and murder of 7-year-old Paula Dyer. Barring a last-minute stay by the U.S. Supreme Court, he'll die at some point after 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The Tennessee Supreme Court and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam have both denied requests to delay the execution. The decisions came despite an ongoing legal challenge of Tennessee's lethal injection method.

Aug. 8: From denominations to pews, why the death penalty divides many Christians

July 18: 'I'm no good': Convicted killer of gay man dies via lethal injection in Ohio

The minutes leading up to, during and after his death are meticulously scripted, according to a Tennessee protocol finalized last month. The 99-page protocol outlines the specific steps the state needs to take before and after its first execution since 2009.

Days before the execution

Irick moved from his cell on death row in Nashville to the prison's death watch area late Monday night. The death watch cells are under 24-hour surveillance and located a few feet away from the execution chamber. On the day of an execution, prison staff test a closed circuit television system and audio system, used to broadcast the execution to witnesses within the prison.

Other prison staff go to what is described as "secure storage" to retrieve the lethal injection chemicals.

Tennessee executions since 2000

The three drugs the state will inject into Irick's body are midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride. Although the constitutionality and availability of the drugs has been the subject of multiple legal challenges, a prison spokeswoman confirmed the state has the drugs necessary to execute Irick.

There must be enough drugs to have two complete sets of nine syringes. The set the state plans to use is color coded red. The back-up set will be color coded blue.

The syringes are prepared one at a time, with a witness observing as the syringes are filled.

6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT on execution day

The state execution team arrives at the executioner waiting area within one of the buildings at the prison.

"Their identities are known by the fewest number of staff necessary," the execution protocol states.

As Irick dons his execution clothing, official witnesses report to the state prison. They are escorted through the formal prison checkpoint to a waiting area, where they'll stay until it's time to move to the room where they will witness the execution.

July 11: Nevada execution may be blocked after pharmaceutical company lawsuit protests use of its drug

June 28: 'Ice Pick Killer' Danny Bible executed for rape, murder in Texas

The lethal injection recorder — a prison staffer tasked with ensuring the execution team's anonymity and monitoring the lethal injection process — goes to the execution chamber with an emergency medical technician to prepare. Preparation includes ensuring that phones within the execution chamber work.

A member of the medical examiner's staff and a doctor go to the prison's capital punishment garage.

Tennessee execution: Protesters gather at Legislative Plaza

7:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. CT

All family members of the victim and official witnesses must be escorted to a waiting area within the prison by this time.

8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

Under orders by Riverbend Warden Tony Mays, a prison extraction team goes to Irick's death watch cell.

They will ask Irick to approach his cell door so he can be handcuffed. After putting on the cuffs, the team will tell Irick to move to the back of the cell and put his hands on the wall above his head.

The team is prepared to remove Irick if he refuses to cooperate.

Once removed, the extraction team puts Irick on the gurney and restrains him. He's then rolled into the execution chamber. Staff members who are on the "IV team" establish an intravenous fluid line in both of Irick's arms.

A representative for the Tennessee attorney general and Irick's attorney remain in the execution chamber until the IVs are secured. While the team inserts the IVs, victim family members and official witnesses are taken to witness rooms.

Once the IVs are secured, the IV team will tape Irick's hands, palms up, to the arm support of the gurney. At this point, the attorney general's representative and Irick's attorney are moved to a witness room.

With every witness in place, the state activates the closed circuit television and audio systems.

8:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. CT

Blinds in the witness rooms are opened, revealing the execution chamber.

Mays contacts the Department of Correction commissioner to ensure there is no last-minute stay or clemency.

If there is no reason to stop the execution, Mays will allow Irick to make a final statement. After the statement, the execution begins.

The lethal injection recorder documents the time when Mays gives the signal to start administering the midazolam.

June 7: Man gets death penalty for ‘animalistic’ killing, torture of 8-year-old boy

May 1: Florida airport mass killer Esteban Santiago won't face death penalty

After the warden's signal, the executioner takes the first syringe, inserting and twisting it into an extension line. He or she will push the plunger on the first red syringe with a slow, steady pressure.

Two syringes totaling 100 cubic centimeters of midazolam are dispensed into the line, which flows into Irick's arm. That is followed by a saline flush, a process to clear the IV lines before administering any other drugs.

If there is swelling around the entry of the IV, or if the executioner feels resistance on the plunger, the executioner pulls back on the plunger. If the extension line doesn't fill with blood — as it's supposed to — then the executioner stops using that line. He or she will restart the drug administration process using the IV line in the other arm and the back-up, blue-coded syringes.

After administering the midazolam, Mays will assess whether Irick is conscious.

This is a key point in the execution: Attorneys for Irick and other death row opponents say Irick may appear unconscious after the administration of the midazolam, when in reality he can still feel pain.

March 19: Trump pushes death penalty for drug dealers: 'It's not about being nice anymore'

March 19: Supreme Court refuses to reconsider death penalty in Arizona case

Mays checks consciousness by brushing the back of his hand over Irick's eyelashes, loudly calling Irick's name twice and grabbing and twisting Irick's shoulder. This process will be documented by a witness.

If Irick is determined to be unresponsive, the warden will direct the executioner to administer the second and third drugs. If Irick is responsive, then Mays tells the executioner to try administering the back-up set of midazolam through the second IV.

If Irick is unresponsive, the executioner inserts two syringes of vercuronium bromide followed by another saline flush. The drug is intended to stop Irick's lungs.

The last drug, two syringes of potassium chloride, is supposed to stop Irick's heart.

After the drugs are administered

Five minutes after the completion of the lethal injection process, the blinds to the witnesses rooms are closed and the TV system is disengaged.

A physician will enter the execution chamber to examine Irick's body. The doctor will either pronounce Irick dead or confirm he's still alive.

If he's dead, the lethal injection recorder takes down the time of death. Mays will then announce to the witnesses: "The sentence of Billy Ray Irick has been carried out. Please exit."

Witnesses will be taken out of the prison and the commissioner will be informed that Irick is dead.

Irick's body will be placed in the medical examiner's vehicle, located in the capital punishment garage.

The prison chaplain should know about funeral arrangements for Irick. If Irick doesn't specify any family member who can claim his body, the prison warden will arrange a pauper's burial.

Contributing: Dave Boucher and Adam Tamburin, The Tennessean. Follow Dave Boucher on Twitter: @Dave_Boucher1

Execution chamber at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com