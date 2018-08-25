Five of Madrid’s best food markets

Madrid, the capital of Spain and third-largest city in the European Union, is a world leader in culture, art, entertainment, media and more. People have inhabited what is now modern-day Madrid since prehistoric times, so it’s no surprise that the city has been doing the indoor market thing long before it was trendy.

Markets that were established in the late 19th and early 20th centuries like Mercado de la Paz and Mercado de San Miguel employ vendors who sell fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and seafood. Newer markets like Platea and Mercado de San Ildefonso operate like the food halls that have been popping up around the globe, serving inventive bites of international cuisine alongside events and entertainment.

While certain markets cater to visiting tourists who are interesting in sampling a wide array of dishes, municipal markets like Mercado Antón Martin and Mercado de la Paz are local haunts where Madrileños shop for fresh ingredients and meet for a drink. Either way, the energy of people gathering in one place to eat the city’s premier culinary offerings is unmatched.

Whether you’re looking to source the best jamón ibérico, freshly-caught shrimp and seasonal vegetables in a single trip, trying to taste four cuisines in a single meal or searching for the city’s top Japanese restaurant, Madrid has the market for you. Peruse the photos above for a closer look at five of Madrid’s best food markets.

