T-Mobile and Sprint signage. The two companies are reportedly in merger talks.

Justin Lane/Erik Lesser, EPA-EFE

T-Mobile and Sprint are merging in a deal that would create the No. 3 U.S. cellular carrier, but could signal the days of aggressive competition for customers is coming to an end.

The merger, an all-stock deal announced early Sunday afternoon, will see Sprint become part of the T-Mobile brand. The deal values Sprint at an implied enterprise value of $59 billion. The combined company will be worth roughly $146 billion.

The new company will be named T-Mobile.

In a press release, the companies touted the merger as a way to best position the companies to compete in the forthcoming 5G race of faster mobile Internet, choosing to go at it together rather than alone.

The total implied enterprise value for Sprint is approximately $59 billion.

“This combination will create a fierce competitor with the network scale to deliver more for consumers and businesses in the form of lower prices, more innovation, and a second-to-none network experience – and do it all so much faster than either company could on its own,” said John Legere, T-Mobile's CEO, in a statement.

“As industry lines blur and we enter the 5G era, consumers and businesses need a company with the disruptive culture and capabilities to force positive change on their behalf.”

More than 200,000 people will work on behalf of the combined company in the U.S. at the start. And, the New T-Mobile plans to invest up to $40 billion in its new network and business in the first three years alone, a massive capital outlay that will fuel job growth at the new company and across related sectors.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son was one of the first technology leaders to throw his support behind Trump, meeting with the then-President-elect in December 2016 at Trump Tower. Trump then announced SoftBank Group planned to invest $50 billion into the U.S. economy and add 50,000 jobs.

The meeting rekindled speculation that SoftBank would renew talks between Sprint and T-Mobile efforts under a Republican administration.

Then president-elect Donald Trump, left, accompanied by SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York.

Andrew Harnik, AP

But a year later, negotiations between the two companies hit a wall. In early November, both companies said they officially ended merger plans saying they couldn't agree on terms.

Legere, who has aggressively promoted the T-Mobile brand on social media and television — frequently taking swings at rivals — has overseen a more than doubling of T-Mobile's subscriber base since joining the company in 2012.



Legere will remain CEO of the new T-Mobile. Marcelo Claure, who co-founded wireless company Brightstar, and who was named Sprint CEO in 2014 will become a member of T-Mobile's board.

Mike Sievert, T-Mobile's current chief operating officer, will become president and COO of the new T-Mobile.

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure speaks at a the National Council of La Raza Annual Conference Monday, July 13, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Should the companies merge, Sprint subscribers might see some new pricing arrangements available and could become eligible for T-Mobile promotions such as free Netflix subscriptions.

Those on T-Mobile might get Hulu or Tidal subscriptions in return, which Sprint has been promoting under some of its plans.

It is also possible though that T-Mobile and Sprint customers -- and all wireless customers -- could eventually pay more or get fewer perks because a decline in competition could mean result in higher prices industry-wide.

More: T-Mobile plus Sprint: If you're a customer, here's why a merger would matter

More: T-Mobile CEO: More competition in wireless and beyond in 2018

Developing ...

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com