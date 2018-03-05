Supermodel Paulina Porizkova announced Wednesday that she and husband Ric Ocasek have been "peacefully separated" for the past year.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Porizkova, 53, who married The Cars frontman, 74, in 1989, revealed the split in an Instagram post, comparing their family, which includes two sons, to a well-built car that can travel anywhere, but the couple as cyclists who can no longer pedal in unison.

"Our family has always been — and still is — a well-built car. When the four of us are together, we can go wherever the road takes us," she writes. "But as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison. So, we're ditching the bicycle."

😌 A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) on May 2, 2018 at 9:09am PDT

Despite the marital separation, the family remains strong, says Porizkova, who was born in what was then Czechoslovakia.

"The photos of our happy family are, in fact, happy family photos; we are just no longer a couple," she writes. "The love we have for one another is so wide and deep it's practically intangible, and that sort of love can never disappear. Expect to keep seeing happy family photos."

Porizkova says she and her family won't be commenting further on the matter.

100 of the best celebrity photos from April From Easter services to movie premieres, celebrities were out and about having fun. Check out what else your favorite stars were up to this month. 01 / 100 From Easter services to movie premieres, celebrities were out and about having fun. Check out what else your favorite stars were up to this month. 01 / 100

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com