Michael Cohen, an attorney for Donald Trump, arrives in Trump Tower in New York, on Dec. 16, 2016.

Richard Drew, AP

Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal attorney, is facing new scrutiny after accusations surfaced that he was paid $500,000 from a company linked to a Russian oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin.

The accusations are the latest to potentially worsen the legal woes of Cohen, who is under criminal investigation and whose office, home and hotel room were raided by federal agents last month. Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for adult-film star Stormy Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford), released a seven-page dossier Tuesday that alleges Cohen was given money from a company linked to Viktor Vekselberg after the 2016 presidential election.

He released no documents to support the claim and did not reveal the source of his information, but The New York Times later confirmed many aspects of the document that details Cohen's finances and business dealings.

Vekselberg, chairman of asset manager Renova Group, has a net worth of about $13 billion, according to Forbes, and has close ties with Putin. He was one of a number of Russian-linked oligarchs hit with sanctions in April by the Trump administration.

Vekselberg was questioned in recent months by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to The New York Times and CNN. In a report last week, the Times wrote that agents searched Vekselberg's electronic devices while talking with him.

A spokesperson for Mueller's office declined to comment.

Vekselberg was questioned after stepping off a private plane in New York, the Times reported, noting it was unclear at the time why federal agents with Mueller's team were questioning the businessman.

On Tuesday that may have become more clear after Avenatti released a seven-page dossier outlining a number of accusations, which have not been verified by USA TODAY.

Among the claims was that Cohen took $500,000 from Columbus Nova, a company that describes calls itself as the "US investment vehicle" for Vekselberg’s Renova Group. The company is owned by Andrew Intrater, an American who donated $250,000 to Trump's inaugural fund, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan organization that tracks political money.

Intrater, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, claimed to be Vekselberg's cousin.

CNN reported one of the questions Vekselberg was asked by federal agents was about hundreds of thousands of dollars his company's U.S. affiliate gave to Cohen. Avenatti claims the money came after the election.

Columbus Nova strongly denied the allegations that payments were tied to Vekselberg but confirmed the money given to Cohen. A statement from the company's attorney Richard Owens said the company was "owned and controlled" by Americans.

"After the inauguration, the firm hired Michael Cohen as a business consultant regarding potential sources of capital and potential investments in real estates and other ventures," the statement read, adding the reports that Vekselberg used Columbus Nova as a "conduit for payments" were false.

Avenatti, who is representing Daniels in a lawsuit that aims to free her from a non-disclosure agreement that kept her from sharing allegations of an affair with Trump, claims the money was deposited into Essential Consultants LLC, a shell company owned by Cohen.

The company is the same one, Avenatti claims, that wired Daniels a $130,000 payment for her silence.

Both Cohen and his lawyer did not immediately respond to inquiries.

Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan, told The Atlantic he would not talk about the $500,000 but added, "it wasn’t a payment."

It's unclear how Avenatti obtained this information and whether it comes from Cohen's personal bank accounts. Avenatti also outlined a number of other payments made to Cohen, including from several banks and AT&T.

Telecom giant AT&T was the first to confirm payments to Cohen's company.

In a statement, AT&T officials confirmed Cohen’s company was among the firms it “engaged in early 2017 to provide insights into understanding the new administration.”

AT&T officials said Cohen’s company did no legal or lobbying work on its behalf, and the contract ended in December 2017.

