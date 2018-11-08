An airline employee conducted an unauthorized airplane takeoff at Seattle's Sea-Tac International Airport, the airport confirmed on social media early Saturday.
The airplane crashed in south Puget Sound, Sea-Tac International said on Twitter, adding that normal operations have resumed at the airport.
In a tweet, Alaska Airlines said there was an “unauthorized take-off” of a Horizon Air Q400 and believed no passengers were on board.
Horizon Air is part of Alaska Air Group and flies shorter routes throughout the U.S. West.
The Q400 ix a turboprop aircraft with 76 seats
Contributing: Associated Press
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com