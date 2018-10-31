Tuesday was a positive day for the broad U.S. markets. Although there were ups and downs in the session, the day ultimately ended on a positive note. Crude oil dropped again in the session. The S&P 500 sectors were entirely positive.

xijian / Getty Images

Stocks are climbing again Wednesday morning as investors applaud quarterly results from companies including Facebook, General Motors and Estee Lauder. An upbeat jobs report also convinced investors that the economy remains strong.

After a rally a day earlier, The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 294 points, or 1.2 percent, to 25,169. The S&P 500 index is now on track for its first two-day winning streak since late September.

The index is still down 6.6 percent in October and is headed for its worst monthly loss since September 2011. The Dow is down six percent through Tuesday's close, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 11 percent for the month.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 36 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,719 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite jumped 154 points, or 2.2 percent, to 7,316. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 15 points, or 1 percent, to 1,522. Markets also rose in Europe and Asia.

FACEBOOK FACE LIFT: Facebook announced a bigger third-quarter profit than analysts expected, although its sales fell short of their estimates. Its monthly user totals were also lower than expected, but users have increased compared to a year ago. The results appeared to be good enough to satisfy investors, and the stock rose 5.8 percent to $154.72.

Facebook has been pummeled over the last three months, and is down 29 percent since reaching a record high in late July. In that same month Facebook reported weaker-than-expected user growth and said it’s spending more on security, moderation and product development.

Investors worry that companies like Facebook will be subject to more regulation following several data privacy scandals as well as online election meddling from outside the U.S. Facebook is also facing harsh criticism that its platform is being used to inflame ethnic and religious conflict in Myanmar. On top of all that, high-tech stocks like Facebook have stumbled this month as investors looked for safer, steadier options.

Other internet and technology companies also rallied. Apple gained 1.8 percent to $217.08 and Netflix jumped 7 percent to $305.76. Amazon soared 3.9 percent to $1,590.

PUT IT IN DRIVE: General Motors did far better than expected in the third quarter as it raised prices in North America and its China division held up well. While auto sales in the U.S. are slowing and trade tensions between the U.S. and China threaten vehicle sales there, GM’s profit and revenue surpassed Wall Street forecasts.

The stock jumped 7.2 percent to $35.96. It’s fallen 12.3 percent this year.

JOB JUMP: The national employment report from Automated Data Processing Inc. on Wednesday estimated that Friday's employment report will show private employers added 227,000 jobs in October, higher than forecasted.

