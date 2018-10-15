Stephen Hawking, the renowned physicist who died in March, warns of both rises in advanced artificial intelligence and genetically-enhanced "superhumans" in a book publishing Tuesday.

According to an excerpt of the book "Brief Answers to the Big Questions" published by the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Hawking wrote AI could prove "huge" to humanity so long as restrictions are in place to control how quickly it grows.

"While primitive forms of artificial intelligence developed so far have proved very useful, I fear the consequences of creating something that can match or surpass humans," Hawking wrote. "Humans, who are limited by slow biological evolution, couldn’t compete and would be superseded."

Hawking wrote about a need for serious research to explore what impact AI would have on humanity, from the workplace to the military, where he expressed concerns about sophisticated weapons systems "that can choose and eliminate their own targets."

Hawking also wrote about advances to manipulating DNA, or what he calls "self-designed evolution. Early advances involving the gene-editing tool CRISPR include alerting DNA to create "low-fat" pigs.

Hawking said initially gene-editing technology will be used to correct genes leading to diseases like cystic fibrosis, but people won't resist using the technology to make them stronger or smarter.

"Once such superhumans appear, there are going to be significant political problems with the unimproved humans, who won’t be able to compete," wrote Hawking. "Presumably, they will die out, or become unimportant. Instead, there will be a race of self-designing beings who are improving themselves at an ever-increasing rate." 

Stephen Hawking through the years
01 / 16
Professor Stephen Hawking delivers a keynote speech as he receives the Honorary Freedom of the City of London, March 6, 2017. Hawking was presented the City of London Corporation's highest award Monday in recognition of his outstanding contribution to theoretical physics and cosmology.
02 / 16
British Scientist Stephen Hawking, a celebrated theoretical physicist and cosmologist is the author of 'A Brief History of Time' and his black hole thermal radiation discovery in 1974 is considered to be one of the most important physics results of the past century. Professor Hawking has a motor neurone disease that has left him completely paralysed. Seen here in 2010, scientist Stephen Hawking speaks via satellite during the Science Channel portion of the 2010 Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2010 in Pasadena, California.
03 / 16
Professor Stephen Hawking, author of "A Short History of Time," poses during a 1998 USA Today interview.
04 / 16
The cover Stephen Hawking's best selling book 'A Brief History of Time.'
05 / 16
In this handout photo provided by Zero Gravity Corp., astrophysicist Stephen Hawking floats on a zero-gravity jet, Thursday, April 26, 2007. The modified jet carrying Hawking, a handful of his physicians and nurses, and dozens of others first flew up to 24,000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean off Florida. Nurses lifted Hawking and carried him to the front of the jet, where they placed him on his back atop a special foam pillow. The plane made a total of eight parabolic dips, including two during which Hawking made two weightless flips like "a gold-medal gymnast," said Peter Diamandis, chairman of Zero Gravity Corp., the company that owns the jet.
06 / 16
Russian billionaire Yuri Milner (L) and British scientist Stephen Hawking (C) during a press conference in London, Britain on July 20, 2015. Milner and Hawking announced a global science initiative for the search of civilized life in the universe.
07 / 16
Professor Stephen Hawking and Eddie Redmayne attend the UK Premiere of "The Theory Of Everything" at Odeon Leicester Square on December 9, 2014 in London, England. Redmayne won the 2015 Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Hawking in the biopic.
08 / 16
Stephen Hawking and daughter Lucy Hawking attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 8, 2015 in London, England.
09 / 16
British theoretical physicist professor Stephen Hawking gives a lecture during the Starmus Festival on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife on September 23, 2014.
10 / 16
A handout picture released by the London Science Museum on January 5, 2012 and taken on December 14, 2011 shows British scientist Stephen Hawking in his office at the University of Cambridge where he is Director of Research for the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics and founder of the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology. The Science Museum commissioned a series of photographic portraits of Hawking as part of an exhibition to honor the eminent professor as he turned 70 on January 8, 2012.
11 / 16
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble perform for British physicist Stephen Hawking, right, at the 2010 World Science Festival opening night gala performance at Alice Tully Hall on Wednesday, June 2, 2010 in New York.
12 / 16
Astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, of England, presents a lecture titled, "Out of a Black Hole" at Texas A&M Monday, April 5, 2010, in College Station, Texas.
13 / 16
President Barack Obama (R) presents the Medal of Freedom to physicist Stephen Hawking during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House August 12, 2009 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal, the highest civilian honor in the United States, to 16 recipients during the ceremony.
14 / 16
Dr. Stephen Hawking, professor of mathematics at the University of Cambridge, and his daughter Lucy Hawking stand onstage April 21, 2008, at George Washington University's Morton Auditorium in Washington, DC. Dr. Hawking gave a speech entitled "Why we should go into space" as part of a lecture series marking NASA's 50th anniversary.
15 / 16
Professor Stephen Hawking delivers his speech at the release of the 'Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' on January 17, 2007 in London, England. A group of scientists assessing the dangers posed to civilisation have moved the Doomsday Clock forward two minutes closer to midnight as an indication and warning of the threats of nuclear war and climate change.
16 / 16
Physicist Professor Stephen Hawking speaks at Zellerbach Auditorium on the UC Berkeley campus March 13, 2007 in Berkeley, California. Hawking delivered the annual J. Robert Oppenheimer Lecture in Physics to a sold out crowd.

