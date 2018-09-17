WASHINGTON – The Trump administration will dramatically restrict the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the United States next year — allowing no more than 30,000 people who are fleeing war, violence and persecution across the globe to make a new home in America.

That's down from the 45,000 refugee cap set last year, which was already the lowest since Congress passed the Refugee Act in 1980. And data from the State Department indicates the administration won't even reach that 45,000. With only two weeks remaining in the 2018 fiscal year, the administration has admitted 20,918 refugees.

In making the announcement, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. would also "process" 280,000 asylum seekers attempting to enter the U.S. He did not say that the U.S. would accept that many asylum seekers, but said the idea that they would at least get a shot to claim asylum showed the administration's "commitment to vulnerable people around the world."

"These expansive figures continue the United States longstanding record as the most generous nation in the world when it comes to protection-based immigration and assistance," Pompeo said.

The drop immediately drew a rebuke from human rights organizations, who have pleaded with the administration to maintain America's standing as a beacon of hope oppressed people around the world, especially as European countries are swamped by one of the biggest migrations of displaced people in recorded history.

"Today's announcement of the abysmally-low refugee cap set by the Trump Administration is a shameful abdication of our humanity in the face of the worst refugee crisis in history," said Jennifer Quigley of Human Rights First. "Our nation was founded on the backs of refugees, and our country has been enriched by these brave individuals who come here to rebuild their lives in safety. By setting the lowest refugee cap in history, we have turned our backs not only on those in dire circumstances abroad, but on our own American ideals."

Refugees and asylum seekers must show that they have been persecuted in their home country, or has a well-founded fear of persecution there on account of their race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.

Refugees make their claims from abroad, while asylum seekers make their claims once they've reached the U.S.

