President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, departs after meeting with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee which will oversee his confirmation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 23, 2018.

J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Citing concerns about possible "criminal wrongdoing" by President Donald Trump, the Democrats of the Senate Judiciary Committee called for a postponement Friday of the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

In a letter to committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the Democratic senators said that, "Given the possibility of criminal wrongdoing by the President, doubts that Judge Kavanaugh believes a president can even be investigated, and the unprecedented lack of transparency regarding this nominee’s record, we should not move forward with hearings on September 4th."

The lawmakers instead suggested a special committee meeting "to discuss a bipartisan, fair, and transparent process for moving forward."

The Democrats said "in light of this week's developments" – referring to the news that two former Trump associates were guilty of felonies – it was particularly important that the hearing be postponed.

"Importantly, there is no legitimate reason for the Senate to rush this nomination and fail to perform its constitutional duty," they said. "This is especially true, when the President, who faces significant legal jeopardy, chose the one candidate who has consistently and clearly expressed doubt as to whether a sitting president can be investigated or indicted for criminal wrongdoing."

The senators also said they could not move forward because "97 percent of Judge Kavanaugh's White House record is being withheld from the public and more than 94 percent is being withheld from the Senate."

Earlier this week, in response to calls for a delay, Grassley spokesman George Hartmann said the planned hearing will go forward in September. Hartmann noted that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer was confirmed by the Senate while then-President Bill Clinton was dealing with the Whitewater investigation.

"Obviously, we are nowhere close to that situation today," Hartmann said. "Calls to delay the hearing are just the latest tactic from opponents who decided to vote 'no' weeks ago, frantically looking for anything that sticks."

All the Democrats on the committee signed the letter: Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, Pat Leahy of Vermont, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Chris Coons of Delaware, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.

Contributing: Erin Kelly

