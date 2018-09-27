The sixth season of the massive video game hit "Fortnite" has finally arrived.

Just in time for the Halloween season, publisher Epic Games introduced a spooky theme called Darkness Rises, adding fresh skins and other perks including pets and a new item that can turn players invisible.

For those who have never boarded the Battle Bus, "Fortnite" features a Battle Royale where 100 players descend on an island in an environment similar to "The Hunger Games." You can play alone or with a team, and the last one standing wins.

If you are still eagerly waiting the chance to tackle Season 6, here's everything you need to know.

The new pets appearing in the sixth season of Fortnite.

Epic Games

The island looks a lot creepier

Instead of playing under sunny skies, the island is shrouded in darkness. There are also several new areas to check out, including a floating island, corn fields and a corrupted area.

More: Fortnite Season 6: Epic investigating issues with Xbox, in-game purchases

What are Shadow Stones?

This is the new perk in Season 6 – an item users find and consume to add new abilities. If you consume a Shadow Stone, you take on a Shadow Form, according to patch notes posted by Epic. This lets players go invisible if they stand still, but when they move, they're easier to spot by leaving a shadow trail behind them. But there are some nice perks, including the ability to move faster, phase through objects, and taking a fall with no damage regardless of height. The perk lasts for 45 seconds.

You can bring Pets with you

Players can now bring a buddy! An image of the Pets feature a dog, lizard and a tiny dragon. It appears the pets are cosmetic only.

A new Battle Pass

As with each season of Fortnite, users can add a fresh Battle Pass, a one-time purchase players make to add even more cosmetic items like skins, including one outfit where players can turn into a werewolf. The Pass costs roughly $10.

More: Ever struggle with a Rubik's Cube? Someone has created one that will solve itself

There are already technical issues

Epic Games said they're investigating two issues since Season 6 launched. The first is an increase in game crashes when Xbox owners fire up Fortnite. The second relates to Vbucks, Fortnite's in-game currency. Epic cites error messages when players try to purchase Vbucks or a delay in receiving them once a purchase is made.

More: TiVo's new DVR for cord-cutters still charges monthly fee

We are investigating an increase in crashes on Xbox. We'll provide an update once we have more information. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 27, 2018

We're aware some players are receiving an error message when attempting to purchase Vbucks or their delivery is delayed.



We are investigating this now and are continuing to monitor for any additional issues. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 27, 2018

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com