Sam Smith performs at Madison Square Garden on June 29, 2018 in New York.

Sam Smith pulled out of his Friday performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The "Stay with Me" singer, 26, made the announcement on Twitter, citing "unforeseen circumstances."

"Dear all, Due to unforeseen circumstances which transpired after rehearsal, it became clear that I’m sadly unable to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Vegas tonight," he said. "I am so so sorry about this and I want to apologise to all my fans. All my love, always. Sam x"

Although Smith did not disclose the reason, it may be due to a vocal injury, according to Variety.

The show still went on without Smith, however, with performances from Mariah Carey, Panic! at the Disco, Childish Gambino, Jason Aldean, Kygo and more.

