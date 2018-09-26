Ryan Reynolds is bringing his liquor, Aviation American Gin, to the skies thanks to his new partnership with Virgin Atlantic.

The "Deadpool" actor and Richard Branson, founder of the UK international airline, announced the news in a hilarious video shared to the airline's social media platforms Tuesday, explaining the gin will now be served on Virgin Atlantic flights.

In the video, however, Reynolds doesn't seem to understand the concept.

"I think it's fair to say, Sir Richard, we're making corporate history," the actor says in front of a confused looking Branson. "We're pleased to announce Virgin Atlantic and Aviation are merging."

"Well, actually Ryan, this is more of a partnership announcement," Branson retorts. "Virgin Atlantic will now be serving Aviation gin."

"Yes, at first," Reynolds replies, listing off a bunch of business-y sounding terms before Branson tells him to "go easy on the business jargon, just try to be yourself."

Still not understanding, Reynolds continues, "Before anyone asks, no decision has been made yet as to which one of us will lead the combined entity hence known as Avia-Virgin-ation."

Branson then shakes his head before cursing and walking off camera.

Though the video says the partnership will be "taking off together soon," it is still unclear when the airline will officially begin serving Aviation-brand gin.

Reynolds announced he was the proud new owner of Aviation Gin on Feb. 21, describing the liquor as the "best-tasting gin in the world."

The brand's website promises each bottle is handcrafted in small batches by a team of master distillers in Portland, Oregon.

Reynolds isn't the first celebrity to go into the liquor business. Other stars have sought a piece of the action, from Ludacris with Conjure Cognac to Dan Aykroyd, who co-founded Crystal Head Vodka in 2007.

