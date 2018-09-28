Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a lecture on Sept. 26 at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, DC, where she voiced support for the #MeToo movement.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she is "really turned on" by the #MeToo movement in a speech at Washington's Georgetown University on Wednesday, a day before the explosive hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"These #MeToo complaints, every woman of my vintage has not just one story but many stories, but we thought there's nothing you can do about it," Ginsburg, 85, said at the school's law center. "Boys will be boys. So just find a way to get out of it."

Now, Ginsburg said she's encouraged by the number of women coming forward to call out sexual misconduct.

"Women nowadays are not silent about bad behavior," she said.

Ginsburg has served on the Supreme Court since 1993, when she was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton. She's the leader of the high court's liberal wing and has also become somewhat of a celebrity with her documentary "RBG."

