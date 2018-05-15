Royal super-fan Terry Hutt in Windsor, England, on May 15, 2018.

Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY

WINDSOR, England — About 100,000 people will fill this town Saturday to watch Britain's Prince Harry wed California's Meghan Markle, and Windsor is in full preparation mode.

The sounds of hammers and street-cleaners reverberate across from the main square. Elaborate viewing platforms are being constructed by media companies on rooftops, hotel balconies and in the shadow of Windsor Castle, where Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, will marry as millions of people around the world watch on live television.

Gift shop owners are polishing windows to display a dizzying assortment of royal wedding souvenirs, from beer to teddy bears. Restaurants and pubs are getting extra deliveries of special Harry-and-Meghan cakes, teas and cocktails. And tour guides lead large groups of visitors, many with North American accents, around Windsor's historic streets.

Overheard among the tourists: "It's so exciting, isn't it?" "This is where it's going to happen. Right in there. I can't believe it." And, "If I was Harry and Meghan there, I would just never get out of bed. I mean, why would you?"

Kevin Scott, selling hats and scarves emblazoned with "Harry and Meghan" next to tiny, embroidered British and American flags, said he just arrived here from central England and was planning to be in Windsor through the weekend.

"It's really hard to sell to people when journalists keep stopping you every few minutes to take your picture," Scott said. "I have been here 10 minutes and have already done a full TV interview."

About 5,000 journalists will be in this town 25 miles west of London to broadcast, tweet, Instagram, Snapchat and chronicle the couple's big day.

"This is good. It's bringing two countries together," said Mike Muraski, 39, from Portland, Ore. He had stopped in Windsor for the day on his way to Rome with his wife Karina. "Hey, we've seen The Crown," he added, referring to the Netflix drama about the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

Terry Hutt, 82, a longtime super-fan of the royal family seen at many events, said he plans on "breaking the law" by camping outside a shoe store around the corner from Windsor Castle the next few days.

"We're not supposed to do that," he said. "But I'm prepared to see what happens. This is a pretty special time."

Royal wedding souvenirs crowd Windsor shops Wedding bells for Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle won't ring until May 19 but the cash registers in the town of Windsor already are. Masks depicting the engaged couple are among the souvenirs for sale in the town outside the walls of Windsor Castle where the two will wed. 01 / 18 Wedding bells for Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle won't ring until May 19 but the cash registers in the town of Windsor already are. Masks depicting the engaged couple are among the souvenirs for sale in the town outside the walls of Windsor Castle where the two will wed. 01 / 18

The royal wedding requires massive security, and preparations began at least six months ago. The Windsor Castle ceremony will include 600 guests, along with 1,200 invited members of the public — the largest, high-profile security operation for the area's local police force. The Thames Valley Police will be helped by London's Metropolitan Police, plus the royal family's security detail and reams of government counterterrorism officers.

More than 3,000 police officers will be deployed.

On Tuesday, sniffer dogs searched Windsor's two train stations, as well as stores, drains, trash cans and buildings near the castle. Vehicles coming into town were checked through license-plate recognition technology. Large steel-and-concrete barriers were erected to thwart possible vehicle attacks.

Small clusters of police were visible on most street corners. And on the day of the wedding, Windsor will be cordoned off, requiring visitors to be searched and screened before they can even enter the town.

Police officers inspect a vehicle-barrier in Windsor, England, on May 15, 2018.

Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY

Thames Valley Police said there will be "many security measures you can't see," likely to include snipers, drones and hundreds of plainclothes police.

"The most challenging part of the day will be when Harry and Meghan ride in an open-top carriage around Windsor greeting crowds," said former London police commander Robert Broadhurst, who was responsible for security during the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"The royal family likes to be accessible to the public. They don't travel in armored vehicles or convoys, so they are very much on show and, therefore, vulnerable," Broadhurst said. "The problem is that you can't assume everyone has been thoroughly searched. And even if they are (searched) for knives and guns, they may well still have things like paint, powder and all sorts of other things that can cause embarrassment."

Dai Davies, in charge of protecting the queen and royal family from 1995-1999 who now teaches classes on the history of attacks on the monarchy, said police in Windsor should concentrate on getting to know who's in the crowd, because that is the best way to pick up signals about a spontaneous attack from a lone wolf.

"The love of the people in the crowd will keep Harry and Meghan safe," he said.

It's a Lego royal wedding! It's a royal wedding! A Lego display shows Britain's Prince Harry and bride-to-be US actress Meghan Markle in their carriage for their wedding day procession outside a Lego-brick model of Windsor Castle at Legoland in Windsor on during a photo call for its attraction celebrating the upcoming royal wedding. 01 / 07 It's a royal wedding! A Lego display shows Britain's Prince Harry and bride-to-be US actress Meghan Markle in their carriage for their wedding day procession outside a Lego-brick model of Windsor Castle at Legoland in Windsor on during a photo call for its attraction celebrating the upcoming royal wedding. 01 / 07

