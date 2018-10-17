Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's news that they’re expecting a child in the spring got us thinking about baby names.

We’re guessing the royal baby will have a historically regal name like Victoria or Arthur. At least that’s what the bets already being made with British bookmakers are theorizing.

But Harry and Meghan have a knack for breaking with tradition, so their firstborn could very well have an unusual name. They might even take a cue from her homeland.

We know America’s most popular baby names — they haven’t changed much over the last 10 years. Boys have had Liam, Noah and William in the Top 5 names since 2007. Girls have had Emma, Olivia and Ava since 2008.

Then, since we’re deep in the baby-name rabbit hole now, we wondered what the least popular names are. So, we used data from the Social Security Administration to find the least popular boy and girl names since 2007. In the Top 1,000 names by number of births, these came in very last.

Least popular boy names

2017 - Jaxx

- Jaxx 2016 - Bode

- Bode 2015 - Jayvion

- Jayvion 2014 - Reagan

- Reagan 2013 - Graeme

- Graeme 2012 - Kamdyn

- Kamdyn 2011 - Kamren

- Kamren 2010 - Keshawn

- Keshawn 2009 - Trevin

- Trevin 2008 - Carlo

- Carlo 2007 - Leroy

Least popular girl names

2017 - Alora

- Alora 2016 - Kensington

- Kensington 2015 - Sidney

- Sidney 2014 - Cambria

- Cambria 2013 - Kaelynn

- Kaelynn 2012 - Sofie

- Sofie 2011 - Damaris

- Damaris 2010 - Karley

- Karley 2009 - Gretchen

- Gretchen 2008 - Diya

- Diya 2007 - Kya

