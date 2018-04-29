INDIO, Calif. — Connie Long remembers a very specific moment around 1 a.m., on Oct. 2, 2017, when she and her husband Jimmy, found themselves sitting on the floor of the Tropicana hotel in Las Vegas. Surrounded by blankets and tablecloths, the couple had taken cover in a conference room after fleeing the Route 91 Harvest festival, where the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history had just left 58 dead and 489 injured.

"My husband said, 'We’re not going to Stagecoach, we’re selling those tickets tomorrow,' ” recalls Long, who had triaged gunshot wounds in the aftermath before hunkering down in the hotel. "I'm like, 'No, we gotta wait and see how we feel.' "

Long, an Orange County probation officer, says she doesn't "jump to conclusions," and so the couple did wait. The next month, they returned to Vegas to view a memorial for the mass shooting, and making it back to the city where a nightmare became a reality gave them the confidence to commit to Stagecoach. "We didn't want to regret giving it up," Long says by phone, "because one evil act isn't going to define us."

On Friday night, the couple could be found dancing and singing to the sounds of Chris Janson at Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club. But they weren't the only ones. Long estimates about 600 survivors and "angel" families (relatives of the deceased) are also in attendance this weekend. There on the grass just beyond the Mane Stage, hugs were shared and tears flowed as the group bedecked in orange and "Vegas Strong" apparel reunited.

"(It's) one more step in the healing process," says Long, who has coordinated monthly meet-ups for survivors in California. "To feel fun again, to remember why we all came together in the first place, that music brings us together. It’s part of the process. And when we all walk away from here, we’re stronger. We know we’re safe and we’re going to be OK."

Long coordinated support for Route 91 survivors this weekend through a closed Facebook group, Route 91 Survivors @ Stagecoach 2018, which has more than 1,000 members. In addition to providing information about security leading up to the event, she staked out a general admission area where survivors could sit together.

"(I've) been in constant contact with many of them," she says. "They’re texting me, 'OK, we’re all going to go in together. Where are we going? Where are we sitting? What do we expect? Is it crowded like it was at Route? Is it not crowded like it is at Route?' Kind of the differences, why it’s going to be hopefully less anxiety, and just kind of get through it all together."

Located on the outer edge of the Mane Stage grass, D5 is the appointed area where the survivors have planted their chairs. "Nobody wants to be in the middle where there's no quick exit," Long explains. Additionally, she designated the Ferris wheel as a spot to meet up if survivors need space or to talk. "You can still hear the music but you feel like you’re in a safe place."

The Route 91 survivors are wearing "something that says Country Strong, Route 91, Honor Our Angels, so we will be able to identify each other," Long says. "All the tattoos help, too."

The Riverside resident got inked two weeks after the festival, on the same wrist that her wristband had been on. "The camaraderie is what’s most important," she says. "That’s what we’ve found most healing so far."

The fourth Route 91 Harvest country music festival, produced by Live Nation, took place last Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. On the last night of the event, a gunman began shooting hundreds of festival-goers from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort Casino. Headliner Jason Aldean was on stage when the shots rang out.

That night, Long fled to the Tropicana, as did Las Vegas resident Stacie Armentrout, who is also in attendance at Stagecoach. Armentrout says that in trying to shield her 12- and 15-year-old daughters from the chaos, she dislocated and tore her knee, and her husband David broke ribs.

Armentrout's family took shelter in what she believed to be an employee break room, shutting herself and her daughters in a closet. She says her husband grabbed a fire extinguisher off the wall to defend the doorway, while also consoling a woman who had been separated from her boyfriend in the chaos.

The trio met up at the Stagecoach campgrounds for the first time since that night. "(It was) emotional for all of us," Armentrout says. "(I'm) grateful that we can just hug and spend a little time together, just sharing and (asking), 'How are you doing now? How have you healed? Where are you at? What can we do to help each other?' "

Inside the RV camping area, Armentrout estimates there are 50 to 100 survivors, many flying flags and banners to indicate their presence.

For some survivors, Stagecoach is the first opportunity they'll have to meet others who were at Route 91 that night, Long says. For others, it's the first time they're braving a music festival again. That's the case for Armentrout, who has helped coordinate events for survivors in Nevada.

"If nothing else, we come camp out for the weekend and enjoy the campground," she says. "It’s a step."

The two women hope other festival-goers will be understanding and patient with survivors who are "still going through the motions," experiencing a range of emotion and anxiety.

"Music will heal our heart," Armentrout says. "We’re going to hold on to that."

