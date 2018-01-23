Actress Rose McGowan, flanked by lawyers Jennifer Robinson, left, and Jessica Carmichael, right, outside the Loudoun County courthouse on May 3, 2018, in Leesburg, Va.

LEESBURG, Va. – Actress Rose McGowan's drug charge is being moved forward to a Virginia grand jury.

The actress, who appeared in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing, was charged with felony drug possession after authorities said cocaine was found in a wallet she left behind on a flight to Dulles International Airport in January 2017.

McGowan's lawyers have suggested the drugs may have been planted by agents hired by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to discredit her for making sexual assault accusations against him. Weinstein has denied the rape allegations.

McGowan's lawyers argued for dismissal of the charge during the hearing.

One of her attorneys, Jessica Carmichael, told the judge the case was "flawed from its inception."

The judge said the standard for finding probable cause is low and arguments about whether the drugs may have been planted are better suited for trial.

While speaking to press after the hearing, Carmichael said she believes a jury will find McGowan not guilty.

"We still have faith in the justice system," she said. "I think we have a very strong case."

The hearing, which lasted over two hours, saw six witnesses brought to the stand.

The hearing was originally scheduled for March 21, but was postponed after two prosecution witnesses were unable to get to court during a snowstorm.

