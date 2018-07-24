"Rick and Morty" co-creator Dan Harmon is apologizing after a video of an offensive skit from 2009 resurfaced this week.

In the skit, which is meant to be a spoof of the series "Dexter," Harmon appears to rape a baby doll.

"In 2009, I made a 'pilot' which strove to parody the series 'Dexter' and only succeeded in offending," Harmon said in a statement obtained by Variety and Deadline Monday. "I quickly realized the content was way too distasteful and took the video down immediately. Nobody should ever have to see what you saw and for that, I sincerely apologize."

Harmon also deleted his Twitter account Monday.

Adult Swim, the network that airs "Rick and Morty," also released a statement to the news sites.

“At Adult Swim, we seek out and encourage creative freedom and look to push the envelope in many ways, particularly around comedy,” the statement reads. “The offensive content of Dan’s 2009 video that recently surfaced demonstrates poor judgement and does not reflect the type of content we seek out. Dan recognized his mistake at the time and has apologized. He understands there is no place for this type of content here at Adult Swim.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Harmon and Adult Swim for further comment.

