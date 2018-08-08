Our friends at Reviewed.com have done all the research.

Whether you're getting your kid a laptop for the first time or looking to upgrade the one they already have, we have narrowed your search to the five best budget laptops.

Reviewed.com included the best, under-$600 models that will work for teens and college-bound students. The computers vary in design and capabilities, so you can shop for what matters most to you.

1. Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA

BUY: $449 at Amazon and $449 at Walmart

Reviewed.com named this machine the best Chromebook of 2017. It's cheaper than your average Chromebook but it looks and acts like the pricier machines. It's fast enough for watching Netflix, surfing the web or most other tasks. It feels sturdy but with an aluminum body, it's also slim and lightweight. With 4GB RAM and 64GB of eMMC flash storage, it's a good productivity machine. A convertible hinge design allows you to rotate the lid around to use it as a tablet.

2. Acer Chromebook 11 N7

BUY: Click for price at Amazon, $377.96 at Walmart

This is the budget alternative to anyone happy with the Chromebook Flip. What it lacks in aesthetics, it makes up for in rugged affordability. Designed for classrooms, it can withstand a drop from 48 inches and the keyboard can handle small spills. The display may be lacking, said the Reviewed staff, but it "gets the job done."

3. Dell Inspiron 13 5000

BUY: Click for price Amazon, $559 Walmart

Maybe it won't win beauty contests, but this lightweight model is easy to carry and has a 2-in-1 screen that is perfect for watching Netflix (just what every teen and college student wants right?) Oh, and with fast processors and enough storage and memory, it's good for school work, too.

4. Acer Chromebook 15 (CB515-1HT-P39B)

BUY: $319.99 Amazon, $319.99 Best Buy, $319.99 Walmart

This aluminum-and-plastic build feels strong. At a around 5 pounds, it can seem heavy toting from class to class, but the 15-inch display needs that big of a body. It has enough power for internet browsing and writing school papers, but not quite enough for loading a lot of games.

5. Acer Chromebook Spin 11 (CP311-1HN-C2DV)

BUY: Click for price Amazon, $349 Best Buy

This versatile machine is a good budget option if you're not bothered by a small screen. It's super lightweight, and the 360-screen means you can swing it around and prop it up like a tent or use like a tablet. It includes a stylus that can be used for writing or working in Excel. The versatile machine offers a decent picture but doesn't quite rise to the level of acceptable Netflix viewing.

