Returning to the March family home is like collapsing into the arms of an old friend.

Warm, idyllic and impeccably acted, PBS Masterpiece's new adaptation of Little Women (Sunday and May 20, 9 ET/PT, times may vary, ★★★ out of four) is a beautiful if slight interpretation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel about four sisters growing up poor in 19th-century Massachusetts.

We didn't need another adaption of the book, which has already been made into three films, including one in 1994 starring Winona Ryder and Susan Sarandon. It's been brought to the stage and assigned to countless high-school English classes. But just because we don't need something sweet and comforting doesn't mean we shouldn't indulge. And Little Women is a welcome indulgence.

Kathryn Newton as Amy, Willa Fitzgerald as Meg, Maya Hawke as Jo, and Annes Elwy as Beth in the PBS adaptation of "Little Women."

The three-hour miniseries hits all the major points that you love and remember: Amy (Kathryn Newton) burns Jo's (Maya Hawke) book, Beth (Annes Elwy) gets terribly sick with scarlet fever and Meg (Willa Fitzgerald) marries Mr. Brooke (Julian Morris). But the new version takes some liberties with its interpretations of the characters. Beth's shyness is portrayed as social anxiety, and she's often unable to venture outside her house. And because the actresses are all of similar ages, Amy's immaturity often comes off as entitled brattiness.

Maya Hawke as Jo on "Little Women."

Overall, the four young stars have great chemistry and give the adaptation verve and life. Hawke excels in the complicated and foundational role of Jo, the adventurous tomboy and de facto protagonist. The daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman comes out swinging in her debut role, imbuing Jo with a quiet energy and a desperation for something more than her small life. Although she often looks eerily like her mother, Hawke quickly proves herself more than just another famous daughter (and you'll soon see her in Netflix's Stranger Things).

Women is the rare piece of American literature to be adapted for the BBC, which aired the series last Christmas. There are moments when some of its British cast, including Emily Watson as Marmee, Michael Gambon as Mr. Laurence and Angela Lansbury as Aunt March, struggle with their accents, but the British sensibility works for Women. The actors spit wordy, period dialogue with delight, and the lazy, airy pacing and jingly score are both fitting and easily identifiable for any Masterpiece devotee.

Kathryn Newton as Amy, Willa Fitzgerald as Meg and Emily Watson as Marmee in "Little Women."

Fans more recently acquainted with the book or with the 1994 movie might be perturbed by the slight changes, but going in cold is preferable. The miniseries, from writer Heidi Thomas (Call the Midwife) focuses less on the plot details (although a certain tragedy hits just as hard as always) and more on the impressions and feelings this family gives.

If the new adaptation gets one thing right above the rest, it's that the Marches are everything you hope and wish a family could be.

