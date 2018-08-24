WASHINGTON – The chief financial officer for the Trump Organization has been granted immunity by federal prosecutors for providing information about Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Allen Weisselberg, who has long been the financial gatekeeper at Trump's family business, testified before a grand jury in the Cohen investigation earlier this year, the Journal reported. Cohen pleaded guilty this week to violating campaign finance laws by paying hush-money to two women in 2016 to keep them quiet about alleged affairs with Trump.

Weisselberg has worked with the Trumps since the 1980s and has been seen as loyal to the family. He was hired by Trump's father, Fred, to work in his real estate firm. He later moved to the Trump Organization, where he reported directly to Donald Trump.

Weisselberg has reportedly played a key role in the handling of Trump's finances, including preparing checks for Trump to sign, overseeing Trump's purchases, and preparing at least some of Trump's tax returns.

