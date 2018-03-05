Meek Mill is getting a chance to share his story.

The All Eyes on You rapper, who was released from prison on bail last month following a public outcry, has teamed with Amazon Prime for a six-part documentary series about flaws in the criminal justice system and his fight for exoneration.

Rapper Meek Mill attends an NBA basketball playoff game last month following his release from prison on bail.

Chris Szagola, AP

Mill, 30, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating probation in a 2008 gun and drug case. He served five months before he was freed April 24, following Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's admission that Mill may have been unjustly convicted, thanks to a cop who lied at his trial.

The series is executive-produced by Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, and is expected next year. Episodes will chronicle the artist's lengthy legal battle and successful career, while "demonstrating the negative effects long-tail probation is having on urban communities of color," according to Amazon's announcement.

"Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform," Mill said in a statement.

Mill supporters demonstrate in front of a Philadelphia courthouse during a hearing for the rapper last month.

Jacqueline Larma, AP

