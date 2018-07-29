A sign on Highway 41 announces the closure of Yosemite National Park near Oakhurst, Calif., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

The voracious wildfire that has burned 85 square miles near Yosemite National Park will keep the iconic Yosemite Valley closed to visitors until at least Friday afternoon, the National Park Service says.

But business owners near other areas around the sprawling, 1,169-square-mile park say the news –– and the view – isn't all bad. The glacial Hetch Hetchy Valley in the northwestern section of the park remains open.

"Some reports make it sound like the entire park is closed and it is definitely not," said Ambria Witt, head innkeeper for the Inns at Groveland near the park's Big Oak Flat entrance.

The entrance, and the inns, remain open. Witt said the inns were full this weekend.

"There are great sites in this area that you might not see if you just go to Yosemite Valley," she said. "There is some gorgeous hiking, and guests are enjoying it."

Yosemite Valley, featuring iconic attractions such as Yosemite Falls, El Capitan and Half Dome, is the top draw for tourists. The area has been off-limits since July 25 due to heavy smoke from the Ferguson Fire, which has roared since July 13.

Officials had planned to open the seven-mile long valley Sunday, but extended the closure due to excessive smoke and firefighting operations in the area.

When it opens, "limited visitor services will be available inside Yosemite Valley, including campgrounds, lodging, and food service operations," the park service warned.

The park service also warned visitors to sections of the park that remained open to expect "poor air quality and visibility." Witt said, however, that the area near Groveland was not affected.

The fire was blamed for one fatality: A bulldozer operator for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Seven people have been injured.

Almost 4,000 firefighters are combating the fire, aided by hundreds of engines, bulldozers and 16 helicopters. There have been gains and the fire is now listed at 30 percent contained.

The Ferguson Fire is one of more than a dozen burning across the state. The Carr Fire near Redding has killed five people and burned almost 140 square miles.

