Several protesters were taken into custody Monday during an apparently ill-fated effort to shut down Chicago's O'Hare International Airport by activists concerned about gun violence and economic injustice in the nation's third-largest city.

"In order to get the attention of the ear we need for the people's needs, we need to perform some kind of massive action," said protest organizer the Rev. Gregory Livingston before being handcuffed by police at the scene.

Dozens of protesters, heavily outnumbered by police, gathered at a ramp leading to the Kennedy Expressway near the airport. Police did close a ramp off the expressway and warned that any protesters who ventured onto the highway could face arrest.

City, state and suburban police "will be ensuring O'Hare demonstrators have a safe location to assemble while not disrupting airport operations or highway traffic," Chicago police said on Twitter as the crowd gathered.

Livingston is a pastor at New Hope Baptist Church on the city's West Side and a leader of the advocacy group Coalition for a New Chicago. His list of demands includes repurposing closed schools for businesses and other uses that stabilize neighborhoods.

Livingston is calling for economic investment on the South and West sides commensurate with spending on the North Side and downtown, legislation to encourage hiring of released inmates and resources for black-led anti-violence efforts.

He also wants Mayor Rahm Emanuel to resign. After Livingston's arrest, protesters chanted "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Rahm Emanuel has got to go."

"Rahm is inaccessible and not a people person," Livingston said earlier Monday. "He runs from people. We are going to chase him until we get him, as long as he gets a paycheck. That's the people's money."

Chicago tallied more than 1,400 murders and 6,200 shootings in 2016 and 2017. So far 2018 has been a bit better: The murder count through August of 368 marks a 20 percent decrease from the 460 killings from January through August last year, the police department said.

Livingston was among organizers of a rally Aug. 2 that briefly shut down a section of Lake Shore Drive in an affluent neighborhood of the North Side, snarling Wrigley Field traffic for a Cubs baseball game. That protest drew about 400 marchers – and almost the same number of police officers.

On July 7, almost 1,000 marchers briefly shut down the city's Dan Ryan Expressway, chanting "Shut it down!" and "No justice, no peace!"

On Monday, Livingston said it was a shame that police are unable to combat crime in Chicago neighborhoods but come out in force for a peaceful protest.

"We could be out here shooting up people, selling drugs, slinging rocks," he said. "But when we try to fight to keep people alive, we get arrested. We need to break and reverse that paradigm."



