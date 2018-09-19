President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from allegations of sexual assault has sparked fear among some Republicans that it will remind voters of Trump's own complicated history with women.

No matter how voters feel about Kavanaugh or Christine Blasey Ford, the professor who accused Trump’s nominee of a decades-old sexual assault, the allegations are at the fore as both parties court suburban women ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

Trump’s approach to the scandal is being watched closely by GOP strategists, who worry the memory of Trump’s lewd remarks on a 2005 Access Hollywood tape combined with more recent allegations of infidelity have eroded the party's standing with a key voting demographic. On the Access Hollywood tape, Trump was heard bragging about groping women.

“Trump already has a problem with suburban women,” said Republican consultant Liz Mair. “The way that this is going, I don’t see any great upside here for the GOP.”

Republicans must be careful not to offend swing voters, including women, who could be put off if the Senate brushes aside Ford’s allegations to rush Kavanaugh through, Mair said. On the other hand, they must be mindful of Kavanaugh supporters who view the allegations as a smear campaign by the president’s opponents.

"They're in a 'can’t win' situation," Mair said.

Trump – who often relishes going on the attack – appears to be trying to navigate a careful line in his response to the accusations that have endangered his Supreme Court nominee. In the four days since Ford went public, Trump has sent about three dozen tweets but only one has been about the Kavanaugh issue.

The Supreme Court is one of the main reasons I got elected President. I hope Republican Voters, and others, are watching, and studying, the Democrats Playbook. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2018

Instead of taking on Ford directly, Trump has excoriated Democrats for revealing the allegations late in the confirmation process. He has stood staunchly behind Kavanaugh and expressed sympathy for what he is going through.

“Justice Kavanaugh has been treated very, very tough," Trump told reporters Wednesday. “ I think it's a very unfair thing.”

Trump also edged closer to raising doubts about Ford's story.

He said that if Ford testifies on Capitol Hill and "makes a credible showing, that will be very interesting and we'll have to make a decision."

But he said it was "very hard for me to imagine that anything happened."

A Republican consultant working with several midterm campaigns acknowledged that Trump's own history means he's not the best spokesman to lead the party through the Kavanaugh chaos.

“He knows that,” said the consultant, who declined to be identified. “That’s why he’s treading carefully.”

The length of time that has passed since the alleged assault – Kavanaugh and Ford were high in school – will temper the significance for some voters, analysts said. Ford’s reticence to testify publicly, meanwhile, has led some Senate Republicans to suggest sticking to a strict timetable for a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Ford's lawyers, who say her life has already been turned upside down by the public attention on the case, said Tuesday they want the FBI to investigate her claims before she testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing set for Monday.

Trump had a 62 percent unfavorable rating among women in a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll released this month, eight points worse than the rating among men. The poll, conducted before Ford’s allegations emerged, found that three out of four voters had no preference between voting for a male or female candidate for Congress.

Voters will decide control of Congress and 36 governors races in the November election.

At least 19 women have publicly accused Trump of kissing them, touching them inappropriately or having an affair with him. Stormy Daniels, a former porn star, and Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, have filed lawsuits over their allegations.

The political risks for both parties in the Kavanaugh matter are significant.

Donald Trump Jr. drew quick criticism for making light of Ford's accusations in an Instagram post over the weekend. The post included a fake letter, written in crayon, suggesting Kavanaugh was too young to have harmed Ford.

"This is sickening," Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., wrote on Twitter Wednesday in response to the post. "No one should make light of this situation."

Mike DuHaime, a Republican strategist, said that Trump and GOP candidates need to approach the issue with care. DuHaime said he believes Trump has done exactly that so far by not taking on Ford directly.

“Republicans are already far too often seen as insensitive to issues such as this,” DuHaime said. “Our leaders must be cautious not too further this unhelpful narrative.”

