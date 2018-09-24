NEW YORK – President Donald Trump on Monday described the allegations of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh as "totally political" and said he stood by his Supreme Court nominee.

"I am with him all the way," Trump said between meetings at the United Nations.

His brief remarks came a day after a second woman, Deborah Ramirez, alleged in an article in The New Yorker magazine that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party when they were both freshmen at Yale University.

Senate Democrats are reportedly investigating the allegations from Ramirez, and the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dianne Feinstein, has called for Kavanaugh's nomination to be delayed.

"There’s a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything," Trump said.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com