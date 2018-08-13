*** BESTPIX *** WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists before departing the White House May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to New York where he will tour the Morrelly Homeland Security Center and then attend a roundtable discussion and dinner with supporters before returning to Washington. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775168335 ORIG FILE ID: 961735036

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump fired back at former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, who claimed she heard tapes where Trump used the "n-word" during the filming of "The Apprentice."

After describing the onetime "Apprentice" star as "wacky" and "vicious, but not smart" in a series of tweets early Monday, Trump claimed that the show's producer, Mark Burnett, called "to say that there are NO TAPES of the 'Apprentice' where I used such a terrible and disgusting word."

.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

....such wonderful and powerful things about me - a true Champion of Civil Rights - until she got fired. Omarosa had Zero credibility with the Media (they didn’t want interviews) when she worked in the White House. Now that she says bad about me, they will talk to her. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

The tweets come hours after Manigault Newman revealed more recordings she had made inside the White House. Trump has said he had given her a job in his administration last year after she "begged" him with "tears in her eyes."

In a tweet later Monday, he indicated Manigault Newman "already has a fully signed" nondisclosure agreement.

Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Manigault Newman left the White House in January and is promoting a book about her experiences with Trump.

"Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will," Trump wrote on Twitter. "She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart."

Trump said he would "rarely see her" but heard "bad things."

"Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work," the president wrote.

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Over the weekend, Trump called her a "low life" during a bikers rally with motorcycle-riding supporters in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Manigault Newman, whose tell-all book “Unhinged” is out Tuesday, revealed a second tape Monday in an interview on NBC’s "Today" that features Trump. Trump is heard telling Manigault Newman that "nobody even told me" about her firing, according to NBC.

...really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

