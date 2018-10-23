Lotto players are looking to get their tickets for the Mega Millions drawing.

Lottery fever continues to grow across the nation almost as fast as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots.

The two lotteries combined are currently valued at more than $2.2 billion. The Mega Millions payout is the biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Here's everything you need to know about the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings:

Mega Millions results, payout

No one matched all six numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday. The jackpot is now worth $1.6 billion with a cash option payout of $904 million.

Powerball results, payout

There were no winning tickets sold in the Powerball drawing on Saturday. The jackpot currently sits at $620 million with a cash option payout of $354.3 million.

Mega Millions numbers

The Mega Millions numbers from the Friday Oct. 19 drawing were 15, 23, 53, 65 and 70. The Mega Ball was 7.

Powerball numbers

The Powerball numbers from the Saturday Oct. 20 drawing were 16, 54, 57, 62 and 60. The Powerball was 23.

When are Mega Millions draw days?

Mega Millions draws occur twice a week on every Tuesday and Friday.

When are Powerball draw days?

Powerball draws occur twice a week on every Wednesday and Saturday.

What time is the Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are televised in Indianapolis on Fox59 at 11 p.m. EDT.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are televised locally on Fox59 at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

How much a Mega Millions ticket costs

Two dollars will get you in the game for Mega Millions. For an additional $1, lottery hopefuls can add the Megaplier which can multiply your non-jackpot winnings up to five times.

How much a Powerball ticket costs

Powerball tickets are $2 apiece. Tack on the Power Play for $1 and your non-jackpot winnings could be multiplied up to five times. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

Odds of winning Mega Millions

There is a 1 in 24 chance of winning any Mega Millions prize. Chances for hitting the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Odds of winning Powerball

Approximately 1 in every 24.87 Powerball tickets sold are winners. The likelihood of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338.

How to play Mega Millions

Select six numbers from two separate pools of numbers. Choose five different numbers ranging from 1 to 70. Then, choose one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball.

The there are nine ways to win, six of which require the correct Mega Ball. Players can match three, four or five numbers without the Mega Ball and also win.

How to play Powerball

Select six numbers from two separate pools of numbers. Choose five different numbers ranging from 1 to 69. Then, choose one number from 1 to 26 for the Powerball.

The there are nine ways to win, six of which require the correct Powerball. Players can match three, four or five numbers without the Powerball and also win.

