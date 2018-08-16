A power outage plunged Washington’s Reagan National Airport into darkness for about an hour late Wednesday.

The incident did not make a major impact on flights, but it did lead to some dramatic scenes at the close-to-downtown Washington-area airport. Passengers at the airport took to social media with pictures of dark terminal areas.

“Really? A power outage at the airport? *sigh*,” a customer tweeted at 9:42 p.m. on Wednesday. "Great video of the moment the lights went out @Reagan_Airport," tweeted another.

Despite the electricity problems – an issue with a power feed from Dominion Virginia Power was cited – the situation had a minimal impact on flight operations at the airport.

“Arrival and departure flights were halted temporarily, but resumed operations after a short time,” reports WUSA-TV of Washington. “The runway lights were still working, as well as some of the lights on the outside.”

Andrew Trull, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority that operates that airport, told NBC that “a majority of the flights (had) already landed or departed" by the time the power went out a little before 10 p.m. local time.

The biggest issue for passengers appeared to be collecting luggage, with the outage affecting both the baggage carousels and the lights surrounding them.

“Lone guy handing bags out by hand calling flight numbers,” tweeted another airport customer Wednesday night.

"I'd like to get my luggage," another woman, who was not identified, said to NBC. "It's out there somewhere."

Great video of the moment the lights went out @Reagan_Airport 📷:Rochny Lemont @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/hQlFtUAnPi — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) August 16, 2018

