Her Holiness Rihanna answered everyone's prayers at the Met Gala.

While other attendees of the fashion fundraising event in New York wore cross necklaces and religious-looking veils to stick to the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, Rihanna took it to the next level, per usual.

This papal outfit shows off some leg. Here's Rihanna on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps.

The singer, a gala co-host, dressed in what can best be described as "glittery pope-wear," and reminded everyone why she always wins the carpet on the first Monday in May.

Fans applauded Rihanna's Margiela-designed version of the papal crown and cape on Twitter.

Nossa rosa, no meio de tantas rosas. 🌹

Rihanna, no Met Gala, impactanto sua timeline.



1️⃣+2️⃣ by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/y5THcgyzSq — RIHANNA.com.br (@rihannanobr) May 7, 2018

CANCEL THEN REBOOT THE YOUNG POPE pic.twitter.com/LDvXltbs0M — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) May 7, 2018

Seriously - every single thing about this is GORGEOUS. Rihanna KILLED IT #MetGala pic.twitter.com/F4SAfNfRGI — Lottie 💜 (@Lottie_Lamour) May 7, 2018

Legend!!!!!!!!!!!!! #MetGala



The Queen Of Met Gala is Rihanna. pic.twitter.com/uE4Xu0XLwP — Rihanna Charts (@StatsRihanna) May 7, 2018

