A Colorado man — who had just killed a home intruder moments before — was fatally shot by police after he was mistaken for a burglar.

According to police in Aurora, Colo., officers responded to a call on Monday from a woman who said a man was breaking into her house.

Described by police as a "very chaotic and violent scene," officers heard gunshots fired from inside the home before encountering an armed man.

The man was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Upon further investigation, Aurora police learned the armed man lived at the house, and had just shot and killed an intruder before encountering officers.

"This is a very heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved," said Nick Metz, police chief with the Aurora Police Department, in a statement. "We are providing assistance through our victim advocates to help the family of the deceased resident through this very difficult time."

An injured juvenile was also found near the scene of the intruder's shooting, and taken to a local hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative reassignment with pay, said the department, who is working jointly with the Denver Police Department on an investigation.

