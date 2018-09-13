WASHINGTON – House Speaker Paul Ryan disagreed Thursday with President Donald Trump's assertion that the death toll from last year's hurricane in Puerto Rico was inflated.

Ryan told reporters he had "no reason to dispute" the findings of a study commissioned by Puerto Rico's government that put its death toll at nearly 3,000 people.

"You couldn’t get to people for a long time on the island because roads were washed out, power was gone and the casualties mounted for a long time," Ryan said when asked about Trump's tweet. "So I have no reason to dispute those numbers. Those are just the facts of what happens when a horrible hurricane hits an isolated place like an island."

Trump had questioned the findings of a study released last month by George Washington University that examined the toll from Hurricane Maria. From September 2017 to February 2018, 2,975 people died, according to that report.

"This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico," Trump wrote on Twitter. "If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!"

But Ryan said, "Casualties don’t make a person look bad."

Ryan didn't answer a question about whether Trump's claim disturbed him or whether Trump should apologize to the victims' families. He reiterated that there’s no reason to dispute the numbers.

“It’s a function of, this was a devastating storm that hit an isolated island," he said. "And that’s really no one’s fault. That is just what happened.”

Trump weighed in on Puerto Rico as his administration was bracing for Hurricane Florence, a dangerous Category 2 storm expected to soon blast the Carolinas with wind, rain and storm surge.

